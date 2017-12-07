ActiveOps Releases Workware' v6.1

READING, England, December 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ActiveOps Ltd, a leader in back office workforce optimization announces the release of Workware' v6.1.

Building on the success of the support for Robotic Process Automation (RPA) introduced in Workware v6.0, Workware v6.1 adds drill-down features to key performance and intra-day real-time dashboards and reports, 'in context' help, bulk forecasting and a streamlined organisational hierarchy builder.

The enhancements in Workware v6.1 are the result of customer feedback and innovation designed to provide faster access to operations information for managers and help and support resources for team members.

Bulk forecast values can now be generated for multiple tasks per team aided by automatic suggested forecast values based on historic data and trends to enable better planning decisions.

The new org chart builder simplifies the linking of teams and departments within an organizational hierarchy, and includes the ability to archive unused teams.

Workware help has been updated with a new user interface, search feature and navigation menu to allow 'in context access' to help articles and how-to video tutorials. The new search feature enables users to search for specific terms and advanced topics.

The ability to 'drill-down' into the data has been added to the Workware Performance Review report, providing interactive charts and graphs on team and individual performance and allowing users to explore the detail behind the summary data.

Since 2005, ActiveOps has been committed to helping organisations improve their operational efficiency by helping managers and teams deliver their best possible performance. ActiveOps provide cloud-based software and services to meet the increasing market demand for back office workforce optimization and digital transformation.

Workware', cloud-based software, is purpose built for the back-office to quantify work and time, measure productivity and efficiently by monitoring human and robotic resources in real-time. It enables capacity to be optimized, processes to identified for automation and the agile management of the entire operations helping reduce costs, improve service delivery, staff well-being and customer service.

The Active Operations Management (AOM') Method enables 'teams of teams' to collaborate and sustain higher productivity through a consistent management framework. Better communication and improved control results in higher staff engagement and reduced stress.

ActiveOps operates across the globe from offices in the UK, Australia, India, South Africa and North America supporting back office operations in financial services, shared service centres, government organizations and Business Process Outsourcers (BPOs).

