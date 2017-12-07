Zerodegrees Chefs Selected as the Best Pizza Makers in the UK

LONDON, December 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Do you agree? It's so refreshing to see awards given to names like Zerodegrees Microbrewery & Restaurant that recognise exactly what they do - innovation, quality and atmosphere!

On Thursday 16th November 2017, two passionate chefs from Zerodegrees Microbrewery Restaurant - Kani Naim and Daniele Boccardi competed and won in The PAPA Awards in collaboration with SIBA (Society of Independent Brewers), after having won the regionals. Starting in 2000, Zerodegrees were out on the streets convincing people to taste fresh brewed beer, look at the craft beer scene now! They are very proud and still just as passionate, as you can see with the food and beer pairing they offer.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/615944/Winner___Zerodegrees.jpg )



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/615948/Daniele_Boccardi.jpg )



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/615949/Fennel__Sausage_and_Pumpkin_Pizza.jpg )



The 28th Annual PAPA Awards have recognised and awarded the best in the Italian Food Industry. Zerodegrees innovated a unique style of pizza making to put them on the forefront of pizzerias, that complimented their beers so well. This made them a perfect candidate for this competition. SIBA's association with this award highlighted their prominence as it perfectly represented their niche market, marrying fresh craft beer and wood fired pizza.

We are pleased to announce that Zerodegrees managed to pick up four awards! They reflect the core of what the restaurant is all about - authentic Italian food with a creative Zerodegrees twist.

Independent Pizza Restaurant Gold Award Winner

This is an award to be proud of as the judging criteria included restaurants that set a standard for others to follow. As Zerodegrees are pioneers of the beer and pizza industry in the UK, clearly they're setting the bar as reflected through their excellent customer service, heritage, premium products and bustling atmosphere.

PAPA - The Sam Browne Foods " Pizza Chef of the Year Winner "

It was clear to see that the Zerodegrees brand values sat comfortably with the ethos of this award, this recently introduced pizza at Zerodegrees has become a massive hit!

PAPA - Euro Pizza Products " Pizza Chef of the Year Winner "

Daniele was given creative freedom to make his very own signature dish. His lesser traditional styled pizza won the judges hearts. As part of their Creative Team at Zerodegrees, they are constantly coming up with new takes on the traditional Italian Pizza and also ways to enhance the new modern palette with unusual choices that really work together.

PAPA - Keck Short Cut " Pasta Chef of the Year Winner "

Kani Naim from Zerodegrees with Smoking Hake Trevelli Pasta

Their skills from Pizzas are also reflected in their Pasta dishes at Zerodegrees along with their theatre styled dining experience with an open kitchen and a working brewery. This was perfectly demonstrated by Kani, who wowed the crowd with his exuberant personality and won over both the crowd and the judges.

NOTES:

Zerodegrees sites:

Zerodegrees Blackheath

29/31 Montpelier Vale

Blackheath

London

SE3 0TJ

Zerodegrees Bristol

53 Colston Street

Bristol

BS1 5BA

Zerodegrees Reading

9 Bridge Street

Reading

RG1 2LR

Zerodegrees Cardiff

27 Westgate Street

Cardiff

CF10 1DD

Tel: +44(0)208-852-5619

Website: http://www.zerodegrees.co.uk

Twitter: @ZerodegreesBeer

Facebook: zerodegreesrestaurant

For any further enquiries about the event, business or further interviews please contact Nick Desai at info@zerodegrees.co.uk, +44-(0)20-885-256-19