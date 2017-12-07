Viruses and Bacteria Related to Infertility of Unknown Etiology Are now Easily Identified With the Help of 2 Non-Invasive, Highly Sensitive Tests Developed by Locus Medicus Clinic

ATHENS, Greece, December 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

DIAGNOSIS AND TREATMENT OF UNEXPLAINED INFERTILITY BY 2 NOVEL, GROUND-BREAKING METHODS AVAILABLE NOW IN EUROPE

20 years of research have brought Locus Medicus, an innovative Greek medical clinic and research facility, to the discovery of the Hidden-Cand SPITM tests, internationally patented and published methods for the non-invasive study of female and male reproductive systems. The tests are now available for the patients all over Europe through the online platform http://www.locus-medicus.com .

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/616634/Locus_Medicus.jpg )



THE HIDDEN-C TEST changes the way we look at feminine reproductive health

The Hidden-CTest is a unique non-invasive method which uses menstrual blood to provide a deeper understanding of the feminine reproductive health, being able to identify in one sample, more than 31 microorganisms, viruses and fungi which can remain asymptomatic and may lead to infertility or to sexually transmitted infections.

"The innovation in the Hidden-CTest lies in the use of menstrual material, which flows through the upper and lower female genital tract, collecting cells of the shedding endometrium, as well as any microorganisms contained in cervical and vaginal fluids, becoming a complex source of information. Combined with the extremely high sensitivity of Real-Time PCR, the Hidden-CTest exceeds >95% sensitivity for screening the endometrium for the presence of pathogens revealing hidden infections in both the upper and the lower genital tract", says Doctor Vassilis Tsilivakos, Head of Research in Reproductive Medicine at Locus Medicus.

EARLY PREGNANCY FAILURE AND RECURRENT MISCARRIAGES MAY ORIGINATE FROM THE SPERM

Locus Medicus laboratories propose a comprehensive investigation of sperm, to identify hidden microorganisms inside the spermatozoa, which can have a crucial influence on the future pregnancy even after a successful conception. The SPITM test (Sperm Pathogen Immunophenotyping Test) is the most sensitive test commercially available that allows the detection of intracellular pathogens which can lead to early miscarriage.

The "Fertility Kit" that can be purchased on http://www.locus-medicus.com and samples are collected by patients in the comfort of their home then sent to Locus Medicus in Greece. Analysis are carried out at the laboratories of Locus Medicus and results are sent by e-mail to patients within 6 days after receiving the samples.

http://www.locus-medicus.com

https://www.facebook.com/LocusMedicus/

The Hidden-CTest - patent EP 1395670 - DETERMINING ENDOMETRIAL STATUS BY TESTING MENSTRUATION TISSUE

The SPITM Test - patent EP2831588 A1 - METHOD OF INTRACELLULAR INFECTIOUS AGENT DETECTION IN SPERM CELLS

Contact: Dr. Panagiotis Venieratos, info@locus-medicus.com, (+30)210-54-444

More info on: https://www.locus-medicus.com/index.php/newsDiagnosisTreatment

