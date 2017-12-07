The first window to submit solar projects will be opened in the so-called "Spring Round" on March 19. The program is open, among other renewable energy projects, to solar plants over 1 MW and projects ranging in size from 15 kW to 1 MW.

The Netherlands will be able to maintain its current strong level of development of large-scale solar power plants, as the Dutch government announced on Wednesday that the budget for the 2018 SDE+ program for MW-sized renewable energy projects will remain at €12 billion.

The funds will be allocated in two phases, with a first €6 billion tranche being used in the so-called "spring round", and a second tranche of the same amount going to finance incentives of the second phase, the "autumn round".

This year's program will provide incentives for wind farms, solar parks, biomass installations, hydropower plants and geothermal projects. As for solar, the minimum size limit for projects is 15 kW, although the majority of the PV projects selected in the program's previous rounds come from installations ranging from a few hundreds kWs to several MWs.

The Dutch government stressed that the program is intended to work like an auction, and encourage ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...