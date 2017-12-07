

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of RM plc (RM.L) were gaining around 15 percent in the early morning tradin in London after the educational ICT and resources group Thursday said it expects results for the financial year ended November 30, 2017 to be ahead of expectations.



In its trading update, the company noted that RM Resources benefited from organic revenue growth in the second half and RM Education experienced a resilient performance following the 2016 restructuring.



RM Results was in line with management expectations, having had a strong summer delivery.



The company is making good progress with the integration of The Consortium. Better synergies coupled with more scope for operational efficiencies are now expected to realise benefits ahead of the initial expectations of 2 million pounds per annum.



Agreement has also been reached with the Trustees of the Consortium Care defined benefit pension scheme with regards to the triennial valuation as at 31 December 2016 at a deficit of 4.2 million pounds, with a recovery plan of 379,000 pounds per annum over the next ten years, the company said.



RM will release preliminary results for the year in February 2018.



In London, RM shares were trading at 185 pence, up 14.91 percent.



