The Rise of Debt in China Stylized facts document the astonishing rise of corporate debt in China. The Great Recession stopped the rise of private debt in advanced economies, while governments bear a larger part of the debt burden. Since 2002, the total world debt as a percentage of global output increased by 44.6 %-age points according to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). In 2017, the total private and public debt as a percentage of world GDP was 238.4 %. The Great Recession did not stop the trend: In 2017, total global debt to GDP was again 33.8 %-age points above the level immediately after the crisis in 2008. The surge in debt was more pronounced in the emerging world (EM) than in the advanced economies (DM). Emerging markets debt rose by 50.1 %-age points since...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...