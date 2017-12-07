

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's budget surplus remained below official estimate due to lower tax income in November, the National Debt Office reported Thursday.



The central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 17 billion in November compared to the estimate of SEK 18.7 billion.



Tax income was around SEK 2 billion lower than forecast, mainly due to higher tax reimbursements. At the same time, net lending to government agencies was in line with the forecast.



Interest payments on central government debt were SEK 0.5 billion lower than calculated.



During twelve-month period ended November, central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 56.1 billion. Central government debt totaled SEK 1,274 billion at the end of November.



