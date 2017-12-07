Plant Growth Regulators Market Worth 2.93 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, December 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Plant Growth Regulators Marketby Type (Auxins, Cytokinins, Gibberellins, Ethylene), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses, Turf & Ornamentals), Formulation, Function, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.11 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach a value of USD 2.93 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as growing consumer preference for organic foods, new product registrations, decrease in arable land, and technological advancements in the agricultural industry.

The cytokinins segmentaccounted for the largest share of the Plant Growth Regulators Market in 2016

Based on type, the Plant Growth Regulators Market has been segmented into cytokinins, auxins, gibberellins, and ethylene. The cytokinins segment accounted for the largest share in 2016 as it slows down/prevents the leaf senescence such as leaf aging or leaf fall. Cytokinins are widely used in Asia Pacific countries.

The water-dispersible & water-soluble granules segment, by form, accounted for a larger share of the Plant Growth Regulators Market in 2016

The water-dispersible & water-soluble granules segment accounted for a larger share of the global Plant Growth Regulators Market in 2016. They are the most popular forms of plant growth regulators in the agricultural industry. They provide advantages such as ease of handling, non-toxicity, and stability during storage and transportation.

The plant growth promoters segment, by function, accounted for a larger share of the Plant Growth Regulators Market in 2016

The plant growth promoters segment accounted for a larger share of the global Plant Growth Regulators Market in 2016. Some of the most popular plant growth promoters include auxins, gibberellins, and cytokinins. They help in growth and development during flowering, fruiting, root initiation, and overall increase in yield. Plant growth promoters are used in various fruit & vegetable crops to enhance the flowering process.

The Europe region dominated the Plant Growth Regulators Market in 2016

In 2016, the European region led the global market for plant growth regulators. Factors such as rapid technical advancements, government encouragement for organic farming, and increase in crop production will drive the Plant Growth Regulators Market in Europe.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as BASF (Germany), Dow Chemical (US), Syngenta (Switzerland), FMC Corporation (US), and Nufarm (Australia). Other players include Bayer CropScience (Germany), Nippon Soda (Japan), Tata Chemicals (India), Valent Biosciences (US), Xinyi Industrial (China), ADAMA (Israel), and Arysta LifeScience (France).

