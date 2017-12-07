The new cell, based on perovskite and silver nanocubes, is being developed for solar window applications.

Scientists of Japan's Institute of Industrial Science, at the University of Tokyo, have developed a new kind of semi-transparent solar cell, based on perovskite and nano-sized cubes of silver, with a conversion efficiency of around 10%.

The new cell, the research group claims, is able to increase the "plasmonic antenna effect", which enhances the cell's light absorption ability and, as a result, its conversion efficiency.

This ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...