

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The French current account gap narrowed in October from a month earlier, data from the Bank of France showed Thursday.



The current account deficit fell to EUR 2.2 billion in October from EUR 3.3 billion in September



The goods trade deficit dropped to EUR 3.3 billion in October from EUR 4.2 billion in the preceding month. Meanwhile, services trade balance came in at a surplus of EUR 0.3 billion in October versus EUR 0.1 billion in September.



The balance of primary income and secondary income showed a stable surplus of EUR 0.8 billion.



The capital account remained balanced for the second straight month in October, while the financial account deficit rose markedly to EUR 19.5 billion from EUR 2.9 billion.



