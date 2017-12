B.S.D CROWN Ltd (LSE:BSD)

Ramat Gan, Israel, 7 December 2017

Company updates

The Company hereby announces that it filed a request to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") to restore the listing of its shares under LR 5.4.3, which were suspended at the Company's own request in 29 April 2016.

The Company will continue to update its shareholders in due course

