

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares steadied on Thursday as oil steadied after steep overnight losses and the dollar advanced on optimism over progress by Congress on tax legislation.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 13 points or 0.25 percent at 5,387.64 in late opening deals after closing marginally lower on Wednesday.



On the economic front, French trade deficit widened to 5.0 billion euros in October from 4.6 billion euros in September, the customs office reported.



The deficit was forecast to increase to 4.7 billion. In the corresponding month last year, the shortfall was 5.3 billion euros.



