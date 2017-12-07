BIE: Astana EXPO 2017 is the Most Successful Specialized Exhibition

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev received a letter from VicenteLoscertales, Secretary General of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE). The head of theBIE thanked Mr.Nazarbayev for successfully holding the Astana EXPO 2017 exhibition and emphasized appreciationof EXPO 2017 organization by countries participating in the event.

"I received feedback from countries which took part in the exhibition. In their opinion, EXPO 2017 became aremarkableevent and the most successful specialized exhibition ever. I am confident that this willencourage further development of all future EXPO specialized exhibitions. There is no doubt that the success of Astana EXPO 2017 is due to yourpersonal supportand active involvement in the implementation of thisexciting project," says the letter.

VicenteLoscertalespointed out that theGovernmentand theNational company"Astana EXPO-2017" headed byAkhmetzhanYessimovmade every effort to ensure that the infrastructure of the exhibition was ready to welcome the guests and that all international participants experienced special Kazakh hospitality.

"On this occasion, I would also like to express my heartfelt gratitude to you for the honor you gave me by awarding me the High StateAward, theOrderofDostyk(Orderof Friendship) of the Republic of Kazakhstan. I wasdeeply touched when I was told about this decision. The possibility of close cooperation with you for six years was the mostvaluable experiencein my career. I hope to visit Astana to see the area of the exhibition and the heritage of EXPO 2017 which was created not only for the people of Kazakhstan, but also for the whole world," emphasized the head of BIE.

About Astana EXPO 2017

The International Specialized Exhibition Astana EXPO 2017 dedicated to Future Energy is an expositional and recreational event held between June 10 and September 10, 2017 in Astana. The exhibition lasted 93 days and became one of the most spectacular cultural venues in 2017.

As part of Astana EXPO 2017, global policy documents were drafted in order to promote an energy-efficient lifestyle and wide use of renewable energy sources.

