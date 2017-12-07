Alimentaria 2018 will Enhance the Participation of European Visitors and Exhibitors

BARCELONA, Spain, December 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Alimentaria Barcelona one of the main food, drink and foodservice trade shows worldwide is readying its biggest edition in years to offer the food industry a major platform for internationalisation and business, with a high level of innovation, making gastronomy its differentiating factor. The European Union, with close to 500 exhibiting firms and more than 21.500 professional visitors expected, will be the first key market in the event, that will take place from 16 to 19 April next year at Fira de Barcelona (Spain).

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160513/367297LOGO )

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/616532/Alimentaria_Logo.jpg )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/616533/Alimentaria_Hub.jpg )



With a net exhibition space of over 100,000sq.m, the joint organisation of the show with Hostelco, the International Exhibition of Equipment for Restaurants, Hotels and Mass Catering, offers both the retail and HoReCa sectors the most comprehensive offering to date. Some 4,500 exhibiting firms - 27% of whom are coming from outside Spain - and more than 150,000 professional visitors are expected.

The main key market for the Spanish agri-food industry is the European Union which, according to the Spanish Federation of Food and Drink Industries (FIAB) figures, is the recipient of 70% of exports from Spain. France is the main external market for Spanish products, with €4,3 billion of purchases in 2016, followed by Italy (€3,4 billion), Portugal (€3,1 billion), UK (€1,8 billion) and Germany (€1,6 billion), according to FIAB. Olive oil, pork meat, wine, canned fish and confectionery are the most exported Spanish goods in the EU countries.

Gastronomic and innovative Excellence

Boosting innovation and gastronomic quality remain two major hallmarks of the show. Consequently, the show's activities are geared towards identifying the main trends and enhancing the connections between the food, gastronomic and tourist industries. Thus, in the area 'The Alimentaria Experience' over 200 activities, workshops, tastings and cooking shows will take place, with a selected group of chefs that own close to 40 Michelin stars (Carme Ruscalleda, Andoni Luis Aduriz or Paco Pérez, among others), while top international wine experts such as Jancis Robinson and Nick Lander will participate in the Vinorum Think event. The area 'The Alimentaria Hub' will become a knowledge, trends, innovation and business centre, in which some 11,200 meetings between international buyers and exhibiting companies from more than 70 countries will be developed.