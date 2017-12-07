

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's household consumption expanded slightly in October, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Thursday.



Household consumption grew 0.1 percent in October from September. On a yearly basis, consumption growth eased to 1.5 percent.



During three months to October, household consumption climbed 0.6 percent from the previous three months.



Another report from the statistical office showed that house prices grew 3 percent on a monthly basis in November after staying flat in October and September.



During three months to November, house prices rose 9 percent from the same period of 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX