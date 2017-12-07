Global Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Size Worth $10.6 Billion by 2022: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, December 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global angina pectoris drugs market is expected to be valued at USD 10.6 Billion by 2022, as per a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The global angina pectoris market is collectively driven by demand for disease-modifying and targeted treatments, increased expenditure on healthcare and availability of effective treatment methods across the emerging markets.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



Additionally, the rising prevalence and incidence of angina pectoris is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Chronic stable angina pectoris has a prevalence of 2.0-4.0% in developed markets such as the U.S., the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Japan. The prevalence of angina pectoris rises sharply with age in both genders, ranging from 2.0- 5.0% in men aged 45-54 to 10.0-20.0% in men aged 65-74, and from 0.1-1.0% in women aged 45-54 to 10.0-15.0% in women aged 65-74. The disease symptoms can be managed by following a healthy lifestyle.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Analysis, By Therapeutic Class (Beta Blockers, Calcium Antagonists, Nitrates, Anticoagulants, ACE inhibitors, Ranolazine), By Major Markets, And Segment Forecasts, 2016 - 2022" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/angina-pectoris-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The U.S. dominated this space by accounting for more than 33.0% of the market share in 2016 due to increasing incidence of cardiac disorders and presence of key manufacturers in the U.S.

The angina pectoris drug market is commercially meaningful, however branded sales are in decline as generics dominate a larger portion of prescriptions. Though the market is fragmented, key players such as Sanofi, Gilead, AstraZeneca and Pfizer hold significant market positions

Biosimilar development is emerging as a promising market opportunity in angina pectoris therapeutics. Multiple biosimilars have gained approvals in the U.S., European and Indian markets

China offers strong opportunity for market expansion due to removal of price caps on all medicine categories, the ongoing Healthy China 2020 healthcare reform and supportive 12th Five-Year Plan measure, which targets biotechnology as the key development sector

offers strong opportunity for market expansion due to removal of price caps on all medicine categories, the ongoing Healthy China 2020 healthcare reform and supportive 12th Five-Year Plan measure, which targets biotechnology as the key development sector Changing regulatory scenario in the U.S. presents favorable environment for disruptive technologies in healthcare. In the EU, the new Clinical Trials Regulation (EU No. 536/2014) will impact clinical trials of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products. Industry concerns regarding ROIs on novel therapies remains a challenge to drug development.

Some of the key players operating in this industry are Sanofi, Gilead, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Amgen and GlaxoSmithKline

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Inhalable Drugs Market - https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/inhalable-drugs-market

Antiseptics And Disinfectants Market - https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/antiseptics-and-disinfectants-market

Cancer Therapeutics And Biotherapeutics Market -https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cancer-therapeutics-biotherapeutics-market

Anti-Inflammatory Peptides Market- https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/anti-inflammatory-peptides-market

Grand View Research has segmented the global angina pectoris drugs market based on therapeutic class:

Therapeutic Class Outlook (% market share; 2016 - 2022) Beta Blockers Calcium Antagonists Anticoagulants Anti-Platelets Others Nitrates Anti-anginal (Ranolazine) ACE inhibitors

Regional Outlook (% market share; 2016 - 2022) U.S. U.K. France Germany Italy Spain Japan



Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/healthcare

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com