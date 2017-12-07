

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Thursday, Eurostat publishes euro area revised quarterly GDP data. GDP is expected to climb 0.6 percent sequentially in the third quarter, in line with the preliminary estimate.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the franc and the yen, it held steady against the pound and the greenback.



The euro was worth 1.1789 against the greenback, 132.81 against the yen, 1.1690 against the franc and 0.8813 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



