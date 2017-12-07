BANGKOK, Dec 7, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - After reaching the first trading day, Thonburi Healthcare Group PCL (SET:THG) is now moving forward to secure leadership among integrated healthcare providers by drawing on its four decades' experience in providing healthcare and medical solutions, investing in Thonburi Rehabilitation Hospital, Jin Wellbeing County and Thonburi Hospital and Thonburi 2 Hospital expansion projects in Thailand and co-investing in hospital projects in China and Myanmar to achieve stable growths.Dr Boon Vanasin, Chairman of the Board, THG, a leading integrated healthcare provider that is fully equipped with modern technologies and positions itself as the "Lifetime Health Guardian For All", revealed that, after successfully floating its shares (ticker symbol: THG) on the first trading day, THG is now ready to pursue leadership among integrated healthcare providers by investing its capital in healthcare-related businesses both locally and internationally and converting its extensive medical know-hows and expertise and more than four decades of experience into stable growths.THG is working to expand its operations both locally and abroad. Investment projects in Thailand include (i) Thonburi Rehabilitation Hospital located on Bamrung Maung Road, which is expected to become operational in 2018 to serve rehabilitation and physical therapy patients; (ii) Jin Wellbeing County Project as a community of the elderly on approximately 140 rai or 22 ha land in Rangsit area with an integrated healthcare centre, the first phase of which is expected to be completed in 2018-2019; and (iii) the expansion of Thonburi Hospital and Thonburi 2 Hospital.The company is also enhancing its overseas presence. It has acquired a majority stake (58%) in a Chinese corporate vehicle running Welly Hospital in Weihai, China which has already been officially inaugurated and become fully operational. In addition, it is holding a 10% stake in Aryu International Health Care Company Limited, a joint-venture firm established jointly with Ga Mone Pwint Company Limited, its Myanmar partner, and the management is in the process of increasing the investment proportion to 40%. Ar Yu International Hospital is currently under construction in Yangon and expected to become operational in the second quarter of next year. These projects will increase the company's revenue and growth opportunities in the future.Ms Vorada Thangsurbkul, First Executive Vice President for Investment Banking Coverage, The Siam Commercial Bank PCL, as Financial Advisor, added that THG is a leading integrated healthcare provider in Thailand and well-known for its high quality healthcare services at affordable prices, as well as its highly qualified medical professionals and state-of-the-art medical equipment that attracts a large number of patients each year.THG's management have been pushing for expansions to create new growths. The company now has 17 network hospitals, and it is making more investments in healthcare-related businesses to expand both locally and internationally, which will enhance its business potential and its capacity to offer new solutions to patients, and ultimately its standing as a comprehensive healthcare network.Mr. Payupat Mahapol, Assistant Managing Director, Thanachart Securities PCL, as Lead Underwriter, noted that the funds raised on the Stock Exchange of Thailand will strengthen THG's financial position and enhance the company's capacity to run the expansion projects, and that the company owns a widely well-known brand that is trusted by patients for its four decades' experience in managing and providing healthcare.Given the planned expansions in Thailand to increase its capacity to service its patients, we believe that THG will benefit from the fact that the country is becoming an aging society, with the elderly (its target group) becoming more populous and the Thai people more health-conscious and willing to pay for healthcare service. Its enhanced overseas presence will also make it become an international healthcare provider. These will be a great opportunity to achieve stable growths in the future.Contact:For Thonburi Healthcare Group PCLOrnanong ('Fah') PattaravejkulMT Multimedia Co LtdTel: +66 0 2612 2081 #129Mobile: +66 8 6884 4458E-mail: ornanong.p@mtmultimedia.comSource: Thonburi Healthcare Group PCLCopyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.