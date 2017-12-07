Aura Energy Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

AURA ENERGY LIMITED

("Aura' or the "Company')

Director's Dealing

Aura wishes to inform the market that at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 30 November 2017 at which time, all resolutions were passed, shareholders approved a resolution which cancelled 35 million options over ordinary shares, comprising five tranches at various expiry dates and exercise prices, previously granted to Mr Peter Reeve on 10 June 2015 and simultaneously approved the award of 35 million performance rights to Mr Reeve.

The performance rights comprise of two tranches of 17,500,000 performance rights each with the first tranche vesting on 30 November 2018 and the second tranche vesting on 30 November 2019.

On vesting the performance rights will convert into fully paid ordinary shares and rank equally with ordinary shares on issue. No consideration will be payable on conversion of the performance rights into fully paid ordinary shares.

Mr Reeve is the Executive Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Aura Energy Limited, and holds both directly and indirectly, 12,812,365 ordinary shares, representing 1.5% of the Company's issued share capital. The Company would like to note that this action will not alter the number of Ordinary Shares currently in issue, which stands at 849,560,890 fully paid ordinary shares with voting rights attached (one vote per ordinary share). There are no shares held by the Company in treasury. The number of shares in issue may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interests in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

For further information contact:



Aura Energy Limited

Peter Reeve(Executive Chairman and CEO)

Telephone: +61 (3) 9516 6500

Email: info@auraenergy.com.au

WH IrelandLimited

Adrian Hadden

Katy Mitchell

James Sinclair-Ford

Telephone:+44 (0) 207220 1666

Yellow Jersey

Charles Goodwin

Joe Burgess

Telephone: +44 (0) 77693 25254

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM