The semi-annual review of the VINX30 Index has now been completed. As a result of review, Fortum Corporation (FORTUM) will be added, whereas Electrolux, AB ser. B (ELUX B) and Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA ser. B (SCA B) will be removed from the Index.



The VINX 30 Index Constituents effective with the market open on Monday, December 18, 2017 are



A.P. Moller - Maersk B Nokia Corporation ABB Ltd Nordea Bank AB ASSA ABLOY AB ser. B Novo Nordisk B Atlas Copco AB ser. A Pandora Carlsberg A/S B Sampo Plc A Coloplast B Sandvik AB Danske Bank Skand. Enskilda Banken ser. A DNB ASA Statoil ASA Ericsson, Telefonab. L M ser. Svenska Handelsbanken ser. A Essity AB Ser. B Swedbank AB ser A Fortum Corporation Telenor ASA Genmab Telia Company AB (publ) Hennes & Mauritz AB, H & M ser. B UPM-Kymmene Corporation Investor AB ser. B Vestas Wind Systems KONE Oyj B Volvo, AB ser. B



