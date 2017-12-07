Consulting recognizes Dan Higgins of EY as a global leader in consulting

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Consulting magazine has named Dan Higgins, EY Global Technology Consulting Leader, Advisory, as one of its Global Leaders in Consulting for 2017.

Out of 150 nominees for the new award that was launched this year, Dan was recognized for his excellence in execution. He accepted the award at the publication's inaugural Global Leaders in Consulting Awards dinner.

The international award recognizing Global Leaders in Consulting was launched by Consulting to recognize recipients' outstanding leadership qualities and capabilities and the influence they exert in their organizations, for their clients and on the overall consulting profession.

Dan Higgins, EY Global Technology Consulting Leader, Advisory, says:

"I am truly honored to receive the Global Leader in Consulting award. This is testament to the great work EY people are providing around the world, and the positive impact we bring to EY clients by helping them use innovative technologies to transform their businesses and build a better working world."

Norman Lonergan, EY Global Vice Chair - Advisory, says:

"Dan has a keen focus on delivering value to EY clients and making a measurable difference to their business. His contributions to the growth of the EY Advisory Services consulting services and continued development of our professional teams are hallmarks of his contributions across EY."

In his current role, Dan leads the organization's global technology consulting service whose professionals work with clients to help them drive value and ROI through technology-enabled transformation. This ranges from IT strategy and architecture, through integration of enterprise and emerging technologies.

Dan has been with EY for 18 years and has held leadership roles across the organization. He spent four years in London as head of the EY technology consulting business for Financial Services across Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa.

