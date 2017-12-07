

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech foreign trade surplus declined in October from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed Thursday.



The trade surplus shrank to CZK 9.7 billion in October from CZK 14.7 billion in the corresponding month last year. Economists had forecast a surplus of CZK 15.3 billion.



In September, the surplus was CZK 18.3 billion.



Both exports and imports climbed by 9.8 percent and 12.2 percent, respectively in October from last year.



On a monthly basis, the seasonally adjusted exports rose 0.7 percent in October and imports advanced by 2.2 percent.



