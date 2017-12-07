World Off-grid Zero-emission Electricity Markets 2018-2038

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Off Grid Zero Emission Electricity will Come to the 1.2 Billion People Lacking Electricity

Grid electricity is being bypassed. Extension of national grids is nowhere near keeping up with population growth. The sheer cost of upgrading national grids and their vulnerability to terrorism and natural disasters is leading to clean off grid power. It will also replace 800 GW of diesel gensets.

The new 190+ page report, "Off-grid Zero-emission Electricity: New Markets, New Technology Roadmap 2018-2038" reveals the market drivers and changing technologies involved. Primarily it concerns the rapid expansion of clean distributed energy as microgrids and minigrids of 0.5kW- 1MW.

The Executive Summary and Conclusions includes detailed forecasts and technology roadmaps. The Introduction explains off grid history, definitions, comparison of the ten energy harvesting technologies, the fringe topic geothermal and the nature and challenges of off grid batteries plus electricity cost comparisons. A chapter on progress and opportunities worldwide: profiles continents and 21 countries. Chapter 4 compares technologies in more detail than earlier.

The emphasis is on what is new and important for the future: this is seen in the drill down chapter on electricity from light and infrared scoping such things as perovskites, Building Integrated Photovoltaics BIPV, solar vs piezo roads and "Silent City" leading to the chapter on electricity from wind including a close look at the newly commercial Aerial Wind Energy AWE and such things as piezo + photovoltaic sails as multi-mode harvesting becomes important. Off grid electricity from water is then explained with a detailed look at off grid battery technologies at the end of the report.



The presentation is compact with new detailed infograms and forecasts and a creative, critical approach by the many PhD level analysts who have toured the world to gain the information using local languages for technical interviews. It is shown that the biggest markets are on the mainland initially mainly in developing countries but mini grids are popular in island states, both developed and developing. There are more than 10,000 inhabited islands around the world and an estimated 750 million islanders and the report profiles many doing off grid, giving gives statistics, trends and achievements. In most cases, renewables are already a cost-effective replacement for their diesel generators and others benefit from solar panels taking much of their load as is also scoped in Africa and elsewhere.



The report even shows that vehicles and charging stations where needed will become micro and mini grids increasingly not connected to national grids. For example, Tesla promises solar bodywork and Elon Musk says he will take all his intended 10 GW of charging stations worldwide off grid. There is a clear roadmap in the report showing 2.2 million larger vehicles becoming candidates for energy independence as clean off grid minigrids in 2028 including the largest ships having zero emission instead of each emitting NOx and particulates of millions of cars.

Off grid is shown to be a prudent diversification for utilities and fossil fuel companies now investing in it. The potential is considerable and for the first time it has now been fully scoped by this report, from single solar panels on huts in Africa to the 17 types of land vehicle, boat, ship and plane from 2014-2028 that will trend to being travelling minigrids with zero emission.

Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS

1.1. What is an off grid zero emission electricity supply?

1.2. Zero emission off grid system architecture

1.3. Minigrids with multi-mode harvesting

1.4. Purpose and context of this report

1.5. Much is changing

1.6. Market driven approach: uninterrupted transportable green electricity

1.7. Energy independent ship opportunity: 3MW gap in the market

1.8. The ultimate all-weather mobile genset: no emissions, little energy storage?

1.9. Definitions

1.10. On-grid vs off grid by country

1.11. More reasons to worry about national grids now

1.12. Overview of off grid structure and history

1.13. Which renewables, mainly zero emission, take over grid and off grid generation

1.14. Off-grid leading technologies: PV with Li-ion batteries winning

1.15. Addressable markets

1.16. Technology roadmaps

1.17. Continuity as important as cost: energy storage vs energy harvesting for continuity



2. INTRODUCTION

2.1. System elements

2.2. Basic configuration

2.3. Energy harvesting (EH)

2.4. Gaps in the market: replace 6-800GWh of diesel gensets

2.5. Electrodynamics

2.6. Geothermal

2.7. Magnetostriction for 100kW+ wave power

2.8. What is a battery?

2.9. E.on electricity utility promotes off-grid



3. PROGRESS AND OPPORTUNITIES WORLDWIDE: EXAMPLES

3.1. Overview

3.2. Finance and coordination

3.3. Trend in Africa

3.4. American Samoa

3.5. Antigua

3.6. Australia

3.7. Bangladesh

3.8. Cambodia

3.9. China

3.10. Democratic Republic of Congo

3.11. Dubai

3.12. India

3.13. Renewable electricity: more attention now

3.14. Local experience

3.15. Japan

3.16. Kenya

3.17. Laos

3.18. Mali

3.19. Malta

3.20. Morocco

3.21. New Zealand

3.22. Nigeria

3.23. Puerto Rico

3.24. Sierra Leone

3.25. Tanzania

3.26. USA



4. OFF-GRID ENERGY HARVESTING TECHNOLOGIES COMPARED

4.1. Overview

4.2. Important parameters

4.3. Comparison of desirable features of EH technologies

4.4. Relative benefits of EH technologies vs needs

4.5. Hype curve for EH technologies



5. ELECTRICITY FROM LIGHT AND INFRARED

5.1. Overview

5.2. Example: boat as a minigrid

5.3. Main PV options beyond silicon

5.4. pn junction vs photoelectrochemical DSSC

5.5. Comparison G24i Indoor Module vs aSi Module Power Density

5.6. DSSC addressable niche markets

5.7. Solar greenhouses generate electricity and grow crops

5.8. Building integrated photovoltaic thermal (BIPVT)

5.9. Electricity generating roads, paths: Piezo, electrodynamic or heat?

5.10. Electricity from heat of roads, parking lots etc

5.11. Silent city

5.12. Building integrated photovoltaics BIPV



6. ELECTRICITY FROM WIND

6.1. Overview

6.2. Electricity from wind

6.3. Below 100kW wind turbines get niche

6.4. Electrical autonomy using wind: Inergy 70kW

6.5. Energy Observer - wind and sun

6.6. Airborne Wind Energy

6.7. Electrodynamics: pumping action of tethered drone

6.8. Main Airborne Wind Energy options taken seriously

6.9. Example: opportunities for AWE

6.10. Two very different needs for AWE

6.11. Primary conclusions: the MW grid opportunity most are chasing

6.12. Primary conclusions: the opportunity beyond MW grid

6.13. Primary conclusions: AWE technologies

6.14. Hybrid piezo photovoltaic film and fiber for sails etc



7. ELECTRICITY FROM WATER "BLUE ENERGY"

7.1. Overview

7.2. Witt 6D wave harvester

7.3. Sea Horse - Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Japan



8. BATTERIES

8.1. Electrochemistry definitions

8.2. What does 1 kilowatthour (kWh) look like?

8.3. Useful charts for performance comparison

8.4. The battery trilemma

8.5. Stationary energy storage is not new

8.6. The increasingly important role of stationary storage

8.7. New avenues for stationary storage

8.8. Off grid energy storage technologies

8.9. Energy storage technologies in comparison

8.10. Values provided by battery storage in ancillary services

8.11. Costs: a major impediment

8.12. Value Chain

8.13. The launch of Tesla Energy and corresponding sales

8.14. Powerwall's specifications

8.15. Powerwall - a breakthrough product?

8.16. Analysis of Tesla's strategy

8.17. Background of Tesla's Gigafactory

8.18. The impact of Tesla's Gigafactory

8.19. The story did not start with Tesla and will not end with Tesla

8.20. BYD

8.21. BYD's layout is similar to Tesla and it makes wind turbines too

8.22. Mercedes-Benz Energy Storage and Daimler's 2nd-use stationary battery storage project

8.23. Redox Flow Batteries (RFB)

8.24. The case for RFBs

8.25. The price of RFBs

8.26. The price of RFBs - LCOS

8.27. Redox flow batteries in the news

8.28. Redox flow batteries and caves

8.29. Guide to understanding the charts

8.30. Largest operational RFB projects

8.31. Market players (operational projects)

8.32. Hype curve for RFB technologies

8.33. Other RFB configurations



9. OTHER OFF GRID ENERGY STORAGE



