Go Right to The Industrial Clusters at "2018 International Signs and LED Exhibition, Guangzhou" China

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ISLE attracts global sign and LED visitors, who are looking for new and hightechnology products. "I found many new products and professional manufacturers in ISLE and looking forward to visiting the show next year," said Mr. Ahmed from Dubai. In China,nearly 70% of Chinesesignsand LED factoriesarelocated in the Pearl RiverDelta. The industrial ecosphere isconvenient for exhibition attendees, as they can visitfactories directly after meetingat ISLE.

World'sLargest Industry Event to Highlight Signs and LED

The 2018 International Signs and LED Exhibition will take placefromMarch 3-6in Area B of the Canton Fair Complex inGuangzhou, China.

Featuring LED Displays & Applications,Lighting & New Technology, Engraving Machinery, and advertising signs, ISLE 2018 willserveglobalbuyers as a premium industrial platform for buying and sourcing signs and LEDs for the advertising and LED industries.

"We are expecting more than 1,600 exhibitors and over 200,000 buyers to come to this exhibition," said Mr. Lee Yingjie, Director of ISLE. "We are presenting a complete industry chain for our attendees that covers product design, manufacturing, systems and accessories. The one-stop purchasing experience and integrated solutions we offer to visitors bring more value to this professional platform."

Highlights of ISLE:

LIGHTKING, willbring its King series, E series, and RC series products. Its high-profile P10.66 ultra energy-efficient product has an average power consumption of 100W and luminance of over 8000cd/m^2, saving users more than 50% in electricity costs.

Ledman will bring its Cubic LED video display, which is a specially-shaped screen with a unique design. It has a pixel pitch of 4mm and brightness of 1800nit. It can be customized based on the requirements of diameters and realize full-color display with different pixel density.

Linsn's LED control system, which includes full-color synchronism, full-color light decoration, full-color asynchronism, double-color synchronism, and double-color asynchronism.

NovaStar Tech Co., LTD's introduction of its All-in-1 controller and other integrated chips.

Exhibitor list: http://en.isle.org.cn/enboothlist/4100.html

Ticket Application: http://en.isle.org.cn/en/envisitorapplication.html

About ISLE

The 2018 International Signs and LED Exhibition (ISLE), organized by Canton Fair Advertising Co., Ltd and the China Foreign Trade Guangzhou Exhibition General Corp (CFTE), is a fully integrated LED industry chain solution platform for professional, charismatic and intelligent advertising signs.