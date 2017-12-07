

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound climbed against its major opponents in early European deals on Thursday.



The pound edged up to 1.3421 against the greenback and 151.17 against the yen, from its early lows of 1.3364 and 150.14, respectively.



The pound climbed to a 2-day high of 0.8781 against the euro and a 3-day high of 1.3304 against the franc, up from its previous lows of 0.8828 and 1.3223, respectively.



If the pound rises further, it may locate resistance around 1.36 against the greenback, 153.00 against the yen, 1.35 against the franc and 0.86 against the euro.



