Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) announced today that the Baker Hughes international rig count for November 2017 was 942, down 9 from the 951 counted in October 2017, and up 17 from the 925 counted in November 2016. The international offshore rig count for November 2017 was 183, down 21 from the 204 counted in October 2017, and down 28 from the 211 counted in November 2016.

The average US rig count for November 2017 was 911, down 11 from the 922 counted in October 2017, and up 331 from the 580 counted in November 2016. The average Canadian rig count for November 2017 was 204, unchanged from the 204 counted in October 2017, and up 31 from the 173 counted in November 2016.

The worldwide rig count for November 2017 was 2,057, down 20 from the 2,077 counted in October 2017, and up 379 from the 1,678 counted in November 2016.

November 2017 Rig Counts

November 2017 October 2017 November 2016 Month Land Offshore Total Variance Land Offshore Total Land Offshore Total Latin America 157 24 181 4 151 26 177 153 28 181 Europe 59 26 85 -6 61 30 91 64 33 97 Africa 74 11 85 0 71 14 85 67 12 79 Middle East 339 39 378 -7 340 45 385 334 46 380 Asia Pacific 130 83 213 0 124 89 213 96 92 188 International 759 183 942 -9 747 204 951 714 211 925 United States 891 20 911 -11 901 21 922 558 22 580 Canada 203 1 204 0 202 2 204 171 2 173 North America 1,094 21 1,115 -11 1,103 23 1,126 729 24 753 Worldwide 1,853 204 2,057 -20 1,850 227 2,077 1,443 235 1,678

About the Baker Hughes Rig Counts

The Baker Hughes rig counts are counts of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S., Canada and international markets. The company has issued the rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of the U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. The monthly international rig count was initiated in 1975.

The North American rig count is scheduled to be released at noon Central time on the last working day of each week. The international rig count is scheduled to be released on the fifth working day of the month at 5:00 a.m. Central time. Additional detailed information on the Baker Hughes rig counts is available from our website.

