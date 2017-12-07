Non-antibody Protein Scaffolds Drugs and Diagnostics Market, 2030 - 25+ Unique Non-antibody Protein Scaffolds Have Been Developed for the Generation of Different Product Candidates

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Non-Antibody Protein Scaffolds: Drugs and Diagnostics Market, 2017-2030" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The 'Non-Antibody Protein Scaffolds: Drugs and Diagnostics Market, 2017-2030' report provides a comprehensive study of the current market landscape of non-antibody protein scaffolds, and related drugs and diagnostics, featuring an elaborate discussion on the likely future potential of this upcoming market. Over the past few years, this burgeoning field of research has captured the interest of several players in the pharmaceutical industry.
One of the key objectives of this report was to evaluate the current opportunity and the future potential of the non-antibody protein scaffolds market. Based on various parameters, such as target patient population, likely adoption rates and expected pricing, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2017-2030.
In addition, we have provided the likely distribution of the market based on end-use (therapeutic agents and diagnostic agents), key therapeutic areas (genetic disorders, eye disorders, autoimmune disorders, oncology and others), and non-antibody protein scaffold technologies. To account for the uncertainties associated with the development of non-antibody protein scaffold based drugs / diagnostics and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.
Amongst other elements, the report features:
- An overview of the current market landscape, featuring comprehensive list of active industry / non industry players, and detailed analysis of non-antibody protein scaffold based product candidates, based on phase of development (clinical and preclinical / discovery), target therapeutic area(s), end-use (therapeutic agents, diagnostic imaging agents and diagnostic tests), type of scaffold format, route of administration (intravenous, subcutaneous, and intravitreal) and non-antibody protein scaffold technology used.
- A review of the various non-antibody protein scaffolds that are presently available for the development of therapeutics / diagnostics, highlighting information on their developers, and structural and pharmacokinetic features. Specifically, for each scaffold type, we have captured information on size, origin of parent protein, structure, mode of randomization of scaffolds and number of disulfide bonds, type of production system used, method of selection, in vitro half-life and melting temperature.
- A detailed comparative analysis of various non-antibody protein scaffolds, featuring two schematic representations, including [A] an insightful 2 X 2 analysis, to assess the technical strength of the non-antibody protein scaffolds, based on product competitiveness and pipeline strength, and [B] a spider-web analysis, highlighting the popularity of non-antibody protein scaffolds (those that have products in phase I and higher stages of clinical). The analysis was based on various parameters, such as the pipeline strength (number of drugs in both preclinical / clinical stages of development), end-use, number of related publications, target indications and technical strength.
- Comprehensive profiles of marketed and clinical stage (phase I/II and above) non-antibody protein scaffold based drugs / diagnostics, highlighting details of the product, a brief history of development, mechanism of action, non-antibody protein scaffold technology used, manufacturing details, current status of development, information on clinical studies (including key clinical trial results) and target patient population. Each profile also features information on the developer, including an overview of the company, information on its finances and funding (if available), and an informed future outlook.
- An analysis of the partnerships that have been inked between stakeholders in the industry in the recent past, covering R&D collaborations, product / technology licensing agreements, product development / commercialization agreements, mergers / acquisitions, clinical trial collaborations, manufacturing agreements and service agreements.
- An in-depth analysis of the product pipeline, featuring an elaborate funnel analysis, highlighting the most popular targets being considered for therapeutic, as well as diagnostic purposes, along with the formats used and highest phase of development. It includes a grid analysis, representing the distribution of non-antibody protein scaffold based products (on the basis of their end-use) across various target therapeutic areas and different stages of development.
- A detailed analysis of the developer companies, featuring three schematic representations; these include [A] a logo landscape of the various industry and non-industry players involved in the development of non-antibody protein scaffold based products, distributed on the basis of the phase of development of pipeline candidates and size of the companies (small, mid-sized and large companies), [B] a schematic world map representation, highlighting the geographical locations of various industry players, and [C] a bubble analysis comparing the leading players engaged in the generation of drugs / diagnostics, on the basis of parameters such as clinical activity (based on the number of drug candidates developed by a particular company, across different phases of development), number of partnerships established (between 2012 and 2017) and the size of the developer company.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Scope of the Report
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Chapter Outlines
2. Executive Summary
3. Introduction
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Antibodies as Therapeutic Agents
3.2.1. Structure of an Antibody
3.2.2. Antibody Therapeutics: A Lucrative Market
3.3. Need for Alternative Protein Scaffolds
3.4. Introduction and Classification of Alternative Protein Scaffolds
3.4.1. Antibody-Derived Protein Scaffolds / Engineered Antibody Fragments
3.4.2. Non-Antibody Protein Scaffolds
3.5. A Detailed Overview of Non-Antibody Protein Scaffolds
3.5.1. Evolution of Non-Antibody Protein Scaffolds
3.5.2. Classification of Non-Antibody Protein Scaffolds
3.5.3. Advantages and Limitations of Non-Antibody Protein Scaffolds
3.6. Key Targets for Non-Antibody Protein Scaffolds
3.7. Applications of Non-Antibody Protein Scaffolds
3.7.1. Therapeutic Applications
3.7.2. Diagnostic Applications
3.7.3. Basic and Applied Research
3.8. Future Outlook of Non-Antibody Protein Scaffolds
4. Non-Antibody Protein Scaffolds: A Detailed Comparison
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Key Requisites for Selection of a Suitable Scaffold
4.3. Key Parameters for Drug Development using Non-Antibody Protein Scaffolds
4.3.1. Small Size and Tissue Penetration
4.3.2. Origin of Parent Protein and Immunogenicity
4.3.3. Serum Half-Life and Renal Clearance
4.3.4. Melting Temperature and Thermodynamic Stability
4.3.5. Oral Administration
4.3.6. Multivalency and Multispecificity
4.3.7. Production System and Cost of Manufacturing
4.4. List of Non-Antibody Protein Scaffolds
4.4.1. Non-Antibody Protein Scaffolds: Distribution by Scaffold Class
4.4.2. Non-Antibody Protein Scaffolds: Distribution by Origin of Parent Protein
4.5. Non-Antibody Protein Scaffolds: 2 x 2 Matrix Analysis
4.6. Non-Antibody Protein Scaffolds: 5D Spider-Web Analysis
5. Market Overview
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Non-Antibody Protein Scaffold Based Drugs / Diagnostics: Development Pipeline
5.2.1. Distribution by Phase of Development
5.2.2 Distribution by End-Use
5.2.3. Distribution by Therapeutic Area
5.2.4. Distribution by Type of Format
5.2.5. Distribution by Route of Administration
5.2.6. Distribution by Non-Antibody Protein Scaffold Technology
5.2.7. Distribution by Leading Players
5.3. Non-Antibody Protein Scaffold Based Drugs / Diagnostics: Terminated / Discontinued Candidates
6. Drug / Diagnostic Agents: Profiles
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Kalbitor / Ecallantide / DX-88 (Shire)
6.3. Abicipar Pegol / AGN-150998 / MP0112 (Allergan)
6.4. RG6206 / RO7239361 / BMS-986089 (Roche)
6.5. ABY-002 / ABY-025 (Affibody)
6.6. ABY-035 / AFB-035 (Affibody)
6.7. MP0250 (Molecular Partners)
6.8. PRS-080 (Pieris Pharmaceuticals)
7. Market Forecast
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Scope and Limitations
7.3. Forecast Methodology
7.4. Overall Non-Antibody Protein Scaffold Based Drugs / Diagnostics Market
7.4.1. Non-Antibody Protein Scaffold Based Drugs / Diagnostics Market: Distribution by Therapeutic Area
7.4.2. Non-Antibody Protein Scaffold Based Drugs / Diagnostics Market: Distribution by End-Use
7.4.3. Non-Antibody Protein Scaffold Based Drugs / Diagnostics Market: Distribution by Non-Antibody Protein Scaffolds
7.4.4. Non-Antibody Protein Scaffold Based Drugs / Diagnostics Market: Distribution by Share of Drugs
7.5. Non-Antibody Protein Scaffold Based Drugs / Diagnostics Market: Individual Drug Forecasts
7.5.1. Kalbitor
7.5.2. Abicipar Pegol / AGN-150998 / MP0112
7.5.3. RG6206 / RO7239361 / BMS-986089
7.5.4. MP0250 / MP 0250
7.5.5. ABY-025 / ABY-002
7.5.6. ABY-035 / AFB-035
8. Recent Collaborations
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Partnership Models
8.3. Non-Antibody Protein Scaffolds: List of Partnerships
8.4. Non-Antibody Protein Scaffolds: Partnership Analysis
8.4.1. Analysis by Year of Partnerships
8.4.2. Analysis by Type of Partnerships
8.4.3. Most Popular Non-Antibody Protein Scaffolds: Analysis by Number of Partnerships
8.4.4. Most Active Companies: Analysis by Number of Partnerships
9. Key Insights
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Non-Antibody Protein Scaffolds Pipeline: Potential Targets / Markers
9.3. Non-Antibody Protein Scaffolds Pipeline: Therapeutic Areas
9.4. Non-Antibody Protein Scaffolds Pipeline: Developer Landscape
9.5. Non-Antibody Protein Scaffolds Pipeline: Regional Landscape (Industry Players)
9.6. Non-Antibody Protein Scaffolds Pipeline Leading Players: 3D Bubble Analysis
10. Conclusion
10.1. Non-Antibody Protein Scaffolds have Emerged as Viable Alternatives to Monoclonal Antibody based Products
10.2. With One Approved Drug and Multiple Early-Phase Candidates, the Market is Characterized by a Promising Pipeline
10.3. Variety of Product Candidates are Being Developed to Treat a Wide Spectrum of Disease Indications; Oncology is the Key Focus Area
10.4. Both Industry and Academia are Driving the Research Efforts; A Significant Proportion of the Research Activity is Concentrated in Europe
10.5. Several Stakeholders have Entered into Strategic Alliances to Advance Research and Product Development Efforts
10.6. The Approval and Launch of Multiple Late-Phase Product Candidates in the Coming Years is Anticipated to Drive the Future Market Evolution
10.7. Concluding Remarks
11. Interview Transcripts
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Alastair Smith, CEO, Avacta
11.3. Kyu-Tae Kim, Director, AbClon
11.4. Ratmir Derda, Assistant Professor, University of Alberta
11.5. Aditya Pandey, Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Toronto
12. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data
13. Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations
