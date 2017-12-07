Frost & Sullivan Recognises Outstanding Companies at the 2017 Australian Excellence Awards in Sydney

SYDNEY, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan recognised top companies in Australia at the annual Australia Excellence Awards banquet on 7 December at the Hilton Hotel, Sydney.
Mr. Mark Dougan, Managing Director, Frost & Sullivan Australia, said that the awards, now in their 12th consecutive year, seek to recognise companies and individuals that have pushed the boundaries of excellence to rise above the competition and demonstrate outstanding performance in the Australian market.
"We at Frost & Sullivan believe in the importance of recognising best practices and notable achievements and the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Australia award recipients are certainly well-deserving. We hope this recognition will continue to help drive innovation and excellence in the Australian market," he added.
The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Australia Excellence Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends.
The short-listed companies were then evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.
For more details on the 2017 Australia Excellence Awards log-in http://www.frost-apac.com/ausawards/. You can also connect with Frost & Sullivan on social media, including Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn for the latest news and updates. We also invite you to join the conversation using FrostAwards or FrostAUAwards
Frost & Sullivan congratulates all the recipients of the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Australia Excellence Awards:
AWARD TITLE
AWARD RECIPIENT
Australia Cloud Construction Collaboration Vendor of the Year
ACONEX
Australia Medical Billing & Practice Management New Product Innovation
ACSS HEALTH
Australia Anti-DDoS Solutions Vendor of the Year
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES
Australia Cloud Video Conferencing Growth Excellence Leadership
BLUEJEANS NETWORK
Australia Data Centre Services Competitive Strategy, Innovation & Leadership
CANBERRA DATA CENTRES
Australia Medical Billing & Practice Management Technology Innovation Leadership
CLINIC to CLOUD
Global Customer Experience Testing Platform Vendor of the Year
CYARA
Australia Contact Centre Services Growth Excellence Leadership
DATACOM
Australia Medical Billing & Practice Management (Secondary & Tertiary Care) Company of the Year
DXC TECHNOLOGY
Australia Smart Agriculture Technology Innovation Leadership
EXPERT 365
Australia Customer Interaction Management Solutions Vendor of the Year
GENESYS
Global Cell Therapy Technology Leadership
MESOBLAST
Australia Data Centre Service Provider of the Year
METRONODE
Australia Enterprise Communications Solutions Growth Excellence Leadership
MITEL
Australia Critical Communications Service Provider of the Year
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS
Australia Cloud Contact Centre Services Growth Excellence Leadership
NewVoiceMedia
Australia Data Centre Services Growth Excellence Leadership
NEXTDC
Australia Healthcare Information Technology Growth Excellence Leadership
ONEVIEW HEALTHCARE
Australia Patient Engagement Solutions Growth Excellence Leadership
ONEVIEW HEALTHCARE
Australia Fixed Broadband Service Provider of the Year
OPTUS
Australia Enterprise Mobility Vendor of the Year
SAMSUNG
Australia Hospital Asset Tracking Solutions Vendor of the Year
SATO
Australia Smart Waste Management Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
SMART CITY SOLUTIONS
Australia Customer Contact Outsourcing Service Provider of the Year
STELLAR ASIA PACIFIC
Australia Hosted Customer Contact Service Provider of the Year
TELSTRA
Australia Enterprise Mobility Service Provider of the Year
TELSTRA
Australia Enterprise Communications Service Provider of the Year
TELSTRA
Australia Managed Security Services Provider of the Year
TELSTRA
Australia Mobile Service Provider of the Year
TELSTRA
Australia Drone Solutions and Services Growth Excellence Leadership
TERRA DRONE
Australia Customer Contact Optimisation Solutions Vendor of the Year
VERINT SYSTEMS
Australia Financial Accounting SaaS Vendor of the Year
XERO
