Frost & Sullivan Recognises Outstanding Companies at the 2017 Australian Excellence Awards in Sydney

SYDNEY, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan recognised top companies in Australia at the annual Australia Excellence Awards banquet on 7 December at the Hilton Hotel, Sydney.

Mr. Mark Dougan, Managing Director, Frost & Sullivan Australia, said that the awards, now in their 12th consecutive year, seek to recognise companies and individuals that have pushed the boundaries of excellence to rise above the competition and demonstrate outstanding performance in the Australian market.

"We at Frost & Sullivan believe in the importance of recognising best practices and notable achievements and the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Australia award recipients are certainly well-deserving. We hope this recognition will continue to help drive innovation and excellence in the Australian market," he added.

The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Australia Excellence Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends.

The short-listed companies were then evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

For more details on the 2017 Australia Excellence Awards log-in http://www.frost-apac.com/ausawards/. You can also connect with Frost & Sullivan on social media, including Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn for the latest news and updates. We also invite you to join the conversation using FrostAwards or FrostAUAwards

Frost & Sullivan congratulates all the recipients of the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Australia Excellence Awards:

AWARD TITLE AWARD RECIPIENT Australia Cloud Construction Collaboration Vendor of the Year ACONEX Australia Medical Billing & Practice Management New Product Innovation ACSS HEALTH Australia Anti-DDoS Solutions Vendor of the Year AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES Australia Cloud Video Conferencing Growth Excellence Leadership BLUEJEANS NETWORK Australia Data Centre Services Competitive Strategy, Innovation & Leadership CANBERRA DATA CENTRES Australia Medical Billing & Practice Management Technology Innovation Leadership CLINIC to CLOUD Global Customer Experience Testing Platform Vendor of the Year CYARA Australia Contact Centre Services Growth Excellence Leadership DATACOM Australia Medical Billing & Practice Management (Secondary & Tertiary Care) Company of the Year DXC TECHNOLOGY Australia Smart Agriculture Technology Innovation Leadership EXPERT 365 Australia Customer Interaction Management Solutions Vendor of the Year GENESYS Global Cell Therapy Technology Leadership MESOBLAST Australia Data Centre Service Provider of the Year METRONODE Australia Enterprise Communications Solutions Growth Excellence Leadership MITEL Australia Critical Communications Service Provider of the Year MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS Australia Cloud Contact Centre Services Growth Excellence Leadership NewVoiceMedia Australia Data Centre Services Growth Excellence Leadership NEXTDC Australia Healthcare Information Technology Growth Excellence Leadership ONEVIEW HEALTHCARE Australia Patient Engagement Solutions Growth Excellence Leadership ONEVIEW HEALTHCARE Australia Fixed Broadband Service Provider of the Year OPTUS Australia Enterprise Mobility Vendor of the Year SAMSUNG Australia Hospital Asset Tracking Solutions Vendor of the Year SATO Australia Smart Waste Management Entrepreneurial Company of the Year SMART CITY SOLUTIONS Australia Customer Contact Outsourcing Service Provider of the Year STELLAR ASIA PACIFIC Australia Hosted Customer Contact Service Provider of the Year TELSTRA Australia Enterprise Mobility Service Provider of the Year TELSTRA Australia Enterprise Communications Service Provider of the Year TELSTRA Australia Managed Security Services Provider of the Year TELSTRA Australia Mobile Service Provider of the Year TELSTRA Australia Drone Solutions and Services Growth Excellence Leadership TERRA DRONE Australia Customer Contact Optimisation Solutions Vendor of the Year VERINT SYSTEMS Australia Financial Accounting SaaS Vendor of the Year XERO

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organisation prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies? Contact Us: Start the discussion

Media Contact

Carrie Low

Corporate Communications - Asia-Pacific

P: +603 6204 5910

E: carrie.low@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com