Donnerstag, 07.12.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
07.12.2017 | 12:01
PR Newswire

Frost & Sullivan Recognises Outstanding Companies at the 2017 Australian Excellence Awards in Sydney

SYDNEY, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan recognised top companies in Australia at the annual Australia Excellence Awards banquet on 7 December at the Hilton Hotel, Sydney.

Mr. Mark Dougan, Managing Director, Frost & Sullivan Australia, said that the awards, now in their 12th consecutive year, seek to recognise companies and individuals that have pushed the boundaries of excellence to rise above the competition and demonstrate outstanding performance in the Australian market.

"We at Frost & Sullivan believe in the importance of recognising best practices and notable achievements and the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Australia award recipients are certainly well-deserving. We hope this recognition will continue to help drive innovation and excellence in the Australian market," he added.

The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Australia Excellence Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends.

The short-listed companies were then evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

For more details on the 2017 Australia Excellence Awards log-in http://www.frost-apac.com/ausawards/. You can also connect with Frost & Sullivan on social media, including Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn for the latest news and updates. We also invite you to join the conversation using FrostAwards or FrostAUAwards

Frost & Sullivan congratulates all the recipients of the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Australia Excellence Awards:

AWARD TITLE

AWARD RECIPIENT

Australia Cloud Construction Collaboration Vendor of the Year

ACONEX

Australia Medical Billing & Practice Management New Product Innovation

ACSS HEALTH

Australia Anti-DDoS Solutions Vendor of the Year

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES

Australia Cloud Video Conferencing Growth Excellence Leadership

BLUEJEANS NETWORK

Australia Data Centre Services Competitive Strategy, Innovation & Leadership

CANBERRA DATA CENTRES

Australia Medical Billing & Practice Management Technology Innovation Leadership

CLINIC to CLOUD

Global Customer Experience Testing Platform Vendor of the Year

CYARA

Australia Contact Centre Services Growth Excellence Leadership

DATACOM

Australia Medical Billing & Practice Management (Secondary & Tertiary Care) Company of the Year

DXC TECHNOLOGY

Australia Smart Agriculture Technology Innovation Leadership

EXPERT 365

Australia Customer Interaction Management Solutions Vendor of the Year

GENESYS

Global Cell Therapy Technology Leadership

MESOBLAST

Australia Data Centre Service Provider of the Year

METRONODE

Australia Enterprise Communications Solutions Growth Excellence Leadership

MITEL

Australia Critical Communications Service Provider of the Year

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS

Australia Cloud Contact Centre Services Growth Excellence Leadership

NewVoiceMedia

Australia Data Centre Services Growth Excellence Leadership

NEXTDC

Australia Healthcare Information Technology Growth Excellence Leadership

ONEVIEW HEALTHCARE

Australia Patient Engagement Solutions Growth Excellence Leadership

ONEVIEW HEALTHCARE

Australia Fixed Broadband Service Provider of the Year

OPTUS

Australia Enterprise Mobility Vendor of the Year

SAMSUNG

Australia Hospital Asset Tracking Solutions Vendor of the Year

SATO

Australia Smart Waste Management Entrepreneurial Company of the Year

SMART CITY SOLUTIONS

Australia Customer Contact Outsourcing Service Provider of the Year

STELLAR ASIA PACIFIC

Australia Hosted Customer Contact Service Provider of the Year

TELSTRA

Australia Enterprise Mobility Service Provider of the Year

TELSTRA

Australia Enterprise Communications Service Provider of the Year

TELSTRA

Australia Managed Security Services Provider of the Year

TELSTRA

Australia Mobile Service Provider of the Year

TELSTRA

Australia Drone Solutions and Services Growth Excellence Leadership

TERRA DRONE

Australia Customer Contact Optimisation Solutions Vendor of the Year

VERINT SYSTEMS

Australia Financial Accounting SaaS Vendor of the Year

XERO

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organisation prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies? Contact Us: Start the discussion

Media Contact

Carrie Low
Corporate Communications - Asia-Pacific
P: +603 6204 5910
E: carrie.low@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com


© 2017 PR Newswire