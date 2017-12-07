Network Security Sandbox Market to Reach $40.48 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, December 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalnetwork security sandbox marketis expected to reach USD 40.48 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The convergence between information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) has paved the way for the cyber security breaches. The absence of requisite identity and access management provision in the IoT technology raises the vulnerability of the majority of the business organizations to the malicious malware attack. The adoption of latest and advanced intrusion prevention solution thus became part and parcel for the business enterprises to protect sensitive information from the data security breach.

The widespread deployment of cloud technology boosted the demand for the integrated network security solution among the business entities. The convergence of cloud platform and application anti-malware gateways with mechanisms such as machine learning, threat analytics, and network behavior analysis is generating proactive network security solutions. Industry players are progressively investing a significant amount to develop and deploy modern security solution by profound research and development. Since 2010 several mergers and acquisition had taken place by the large enterprises to imbibe this inherent technological platform into the organization.

The incorporation of ground-breaking features, such as Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things that enables automated integration between the software, hardware platform and the consumer, is energizing the industry growth prospects. These features subsequently influence the market dynamics and accelerate the growth momentum to rise to its optimal level. The advent of cognitive computing also has considerable impact on the development of advanced anti-malware technology and encrypted end point solution. The extended usage of automated reasoning, big data, and machine learning technology, along with artificial intelligence and probabilistic logic has paved the way for the easy identification and analysis of malicious viruses with utmost efficiency.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Integrated solution is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 53.1% from 2017 to 2025. The demand for extended and interoperable network security architecture drives the market growth for the integrated network security solution.

The retail segment in network security sandbox market is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of over 54.1% from 2017 to 2025. The humongous amount of consumer sensitive information makes the retail sector to be the most attracting target to the hackers. Consequently, this spur the growth of the adoption of intrusion prevention system in the retail sector.

The professional consulting sector is expected to dominate the network security sandboxing services segment over the forecast period. The growing trend of automation in the industrial process is increasing the demand for professional consulting solution in the network security market.

The North America network security sandboxing industry is expected to remain the largest market owing to the rising GDP and rapid expansion of the financial and retail sectors. Moreover, the regional growth is strong in industries that use advanced threat prevention technology to protect sensitive information from the external world.

network security sandboxing industry is expected to remain the largest market owing to the rising GDP and rapid expansion of the financial and retail sectors. Moreover, the regional growth is strong in industries that use advanced threat prevention technology to protect sensitive information from the external world. Key players in the network security sandbox market include Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, Cisco, FireEye, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., McAfee, Inc., Symantec Corporation., and others. The market is highly competitive owing to the presence of numerous manufacturers' incorporating innovative technologies to offer product differentiation.

Grand View Research has segmented the network security sandbox market on the basis of solution, services, application, and region:

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Standalone Services

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Professional Consulting Network Security Maintenance Product Subscription

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) BFSI IT & Telecommunication Retail Education Public Sector Defense Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America Europe Asia Pacific RoW



