Espoo, Finland, 2017-12-07 12:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRV GROUP PLC PRESS RELEASE 7 DECEMBER 2017, AT 13.00



Shopping centre REDI of the Finland's largest city centre site at rooftop height



Construction of the REDI shopping centre, implemented by SRV at Kalasatama in Helsinki, has proceeded on schedule and the roofing ceremony will be celebrated at the construction site on Thursday, 7 December 2017. REDI will have more than 200 business premises and around 70 per cent of premises have been leased on binding agreements and negotiations are ongoing with almost all the rest of premises. The 64,000 square metre shopping and experience centre is expected to attract over 12 million visitors in its first full year of operation.



"REDI is one of the most significant construction projects in the history of SRV and the entire Helsinki Metropolitan Area. REDI combines in a new way a shopping centre, housing and transport links. Entrepreneurs coming to the shopping centre will also value, above all, the shopping centre's central location, excellent transport links and large customer streams," says SRV's Juha Toimela, Vice President, Operations in Finland.



REDI, in addition to the shopping centre, consists of eight tower buildings, an Esplanadi park-sized yard, and parking hall of 2,000 cars. First to be completed is REDI shopping and experience centre where customers will find new and surprising leisure-time options in addition to a comprehensive retail offering. The REDI shopping centre will, for example, provide opportunities to experience the thrill of flying as well as a 7D virtual theatre that stimulates all the senses and where movie action is made real through virtual headsets and motion simulators. REDI will also be home to a climbing centre, which will include a 1,000 m2 training area and a 20-metre high climbing wall.



Construction began in August 2011 with preparatory earth construction and excavation work. Construction work was halted in summer 2012 due to a city planning appeal and started again in April 2015 with a significant earth construction phase. The excavation of a three-hectare pit lasted just over a year. During that time, a total of 900,000 cubic metres of material was removed from the site which corresponds to the amount of nine Parliament House of Finland. During the entire excavation period, the metro operated normally, and blasting work was timed taking the busy metro timetable into account.



Before excavation began in the area, one of the most difficult phase was completed, when a new section of bridge was built for the metro to replace track previously supported by bedrock. One of the major construction phases of REDI which affected immediate surroundings and traffic was the phase where Itäväylä highway was shifted at REDI onto a detour built to the south side of the route. The Itäväylä highway was restored to its former location in September 2017. In the shopping centre, interior finishing work is now under way.



This year, the REDI shopping centre site was also awarded first prize in Rakennuslehti magazine's Construction Site of the Year Competition.



"I am particularly pleased that, in addition to project management skills, the good atmosphere and team spirit at the REDI site received recognition and impressed the panel that selected the winner. REDI is a demanding construction project, and the work is taking place in a challenging location. Daily around 1,000 workers are employed on the REDI site, which sets its own demands for site management. It's a fine feeling when your own great personnel receive public recognition for how well they have done in their work," says Jukka Nikkola, Construction Site Manager, REDI.



For further information, please contact:



Juha Toimela, VP, Operations in Finland, SRV, tel. +358 40 594 5473, juha.toimela@srv.fi Jukka Nikkola, Construction Site Manager, SRV, tel. +358 40 592 6290, jukka.nikkola@srv.fi Heli Pulkkinen, Communications Specialist, REDI by SRV, tel. +358 50 411 0787, heli.pulkkinen@srv.fi



www.srv.fi/en



www.redi.fi/en



You can also find us on the social media:



Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Instagram



SRV - Building for life



REDI in brief



REDI, due to open in 2018 next to Finland's mostly densely populated area, will have around 60,000 people living in its direct proximity, and there will be over 500,000 people, a third of the residents of Greater Helsinki, in its entire area of influence. REDI is located at the intersection of three large highways, and the metro will stop 500 times a day on the third floor of the shopping centre. A number of bus lines will stop both on the third floor of the shopping centre and at street level. There will be 45,000 jobs within a ten-minute walk of the centre.



REDI, implemented by SRV at Kalasatama, Helsinki, will comprise the inner city's largest shopping and experience centre as well as eight tower buildings. Below the centre will be a 2,000-space parking facility, usable by both the towers' residents and the shopping centre's customers. REDI's popularity is not just restricted to business premises. Of the apartments in the first residential tower, Majakka, around 90% have been sold. Construction work at REDI, Finland's largest urban construction project, was launched in spring 2015 and is expected to continue until 2023. The REDI shopping centre as a whole will open in autumn 2018 and Majakka, the first of the tower buildings to be completed, will receive its first residents in spring 2019. The remaining tower buildings will be completed in stages by 2023.