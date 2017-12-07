Under the new policy, the government of India's smallest state is aiming to install around 150 MW of PV capacity by 2022.

On Wednesday, the Cabinet of Goa approved the Goa State Solar Policy - 2017, a new legislation for the development of solar PV, which aims to deploy around 150 MW of capacity by 2022.

If reached, this capacity will fulfill the target set by India's Union Ministry for New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) under the National Solar Mission for its smallest state.

According to Goa's government, solar power generation will be divided into three categories: ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...