SDL Research Signals Shift in Customer Buying Behavior

MAIDENHEAD, England, December 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Product Information Plays Crucial Role in Customer Experience

SDL (LSE: SDL), a leader in global content creation, management, translation and delivery, today announced the results of a global research report measuring the impact of technical content on customer experiences. The SDL report (Measuring the Increasing Impact of Technical Product Information) highlights a change in searching preferences with more than half (53%) of global customers now consulting manuals, FAQs and technical content to learn more about a product before purchasing.

The research also reveals the need for brands to promote and make product-related content easily accessible to customers. Three-quarters (76%) of customers say product information is essential to customer service, and makes it easier for them to buy additional products from the same manufacturer.

In fact manufacturer websites are among the top three most trusted sources of content, and among the most frequently consulted by customers before buying a product. Search engines (64%), company websites (61%) and print/ PDF manuals (35%) were cited as the top three most trusted source of content, according to the research.

"These results highlight the critical role of quality technical product information in building strong relationships with customers across the buying journey," said Peggy Chen, Chief Marketing Officer, SDL. "With the majority (94%) of respondents wanting to search for information in one single place, companies need to ensure they can manage both their marketing and technical content and deliver them into a seamless digital experience to customers across the pre- and post-sale cycle."

The report also reveals a decline in customers turning to traditional customer service teams. Customers now prefer online self-service access to product information, and technical videos, over contacting representatives. In fact only 8% of respondents now consider customer services a point of value in a purchasing decision, and four-fifths (81%) admit product information makes it easier to solve service problems on their own. The research results demonstrate that contextually-aware, multimedia product information is a must-have in any customer engagement strategy.

More than 2,000 customers across U.S., U.K., Germany, Japan, Norway, Denmark and Sweden were involved in the report, which highlights the importance of high-quality technical product information to global consumers. It also links the impact of quality technical material to strong business performance.

