Global Liquid Biopsy Market, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2025 by Product, Type of Biomarker, Cancer Type, End-user & Region

The "Global Liquid Biopsy Market, Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2025 (Focus on Product Type, Therapeutic Application, End User, Market Share Analysis, Country Analysis and Competitive Landscape) " report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global liquid biopsy market is anticipated to grow over $4,434 million by 2025.

With the growing prominence for non-invasive diagnostic procedures, the global liquid biopsy market is expected to register an impressive double digit growth rate in the forecast period 2016-2025. The global liquid biopsy market, by product, is being dominated by Kits & Consumables, the sub segment was reported to contribute approximately 63% to the global liquid biopsy market value in 2016. The sub segment is expected to maintain its dominating share and is estimated to contribute approximately 61% to the global liquid biopsy market value in 2025.

On the other hand, the global liquid biopsy market, by type of biomarker, is being dominated by Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), the sub segment was reported to contribute 56% to the global liquid biopsy market value in 2016. The sub segment is expected to maintain its dominating market share and is estimated to contribute approximately 45% to the global liquid biopsy market value in 2025.

Additionally, the global liquid biopsy market, by application, is being dominated by Oncology Application. The sub segment was estimated to contribute 97% to the global liquid biopsy market value in 2016. The sub segment is expected to maintain its leading share and is estimated to contribute approximately 92% to the global liquid biopsy market value in 2025. The North America liquid biopsy market held the largest market share in 2016. The Asia Pacific liquid biopsy market is expected to register the highest CAGR of 26.3% in the forecast period 2016-2025.

Currently, a significant work is being carried out to develop medical procedure based on liquid biopsy, for diagnosis of several diseases other than cancer. Through the detection of different biomarkers, the diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases, infections, immunological and genetic disorders is certainly possible and opens new hopes for the patients. The development of test kits to diagnose the above mentioned diseases appears to be a great opportunity to serve the market, for both the new and the existing players.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Report Scope & Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Market segmentation

1.3 Research Methodology

1.4 Assumptions and Limitations

1.5 Data and Prediction Modelling

2 Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Overview of Liquid Biopsy Techniques and Applications

2.3 Historical trends

2.4 Comparative Analysis of Tissue Biopsy and Liquid Biopsy

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Promoting and Inhibiting Factors of Liquid Biopsy Market Growth

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

4 Competitive Insights

4.1 Share of Key Development and Strategies

4.2 Competitive Landscape

4.3 Market Share Analysis

4.4 Industry Attractiveness

5 Global Liquid Biopsy Market, by Product

5.1 Overview

5.2 Kits and Consumables

5.3 Instruments

5.4 Services

6 Global Liquid Biopsy Market, by Type of Biomarker

6.1 Overview

6.2 Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC)

6.3 Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA)

6.4 Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)

6.5 Other Types of Biomarkers

7 Global Liquid Biopsy Market, by Cancer Type

7.1 Liquid Biopsy's Role in Cancer Detection: An Overview

7.2 Liquid Biopsy: Role in Lung Cancer Diagnosis

7.3 Liquid Biopsy: Role in Breast Cancer Diagnosis

7.4 Liquid Biopsy: Role in Colorectal Cancer Diagnosis

7.5 Liquid Biopsy: Role in Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

7.6 Liquid Biopsy: Role in Liver Cancer Diagnosis

7.7 Liquid Biopsy: Role in Other Cancer Diagnosis

8 Global Liquid Biopsy Market, by End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Reference Laboratories

8.3 Hospitals and Physician Laboratories

8.4 Academic and Research Centers

8.5 Other End Users

9 Global Liquid Biopsy Market, by Geography

10 Company Profile

ANGLE plc

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Biocept, Inc.

CareDx, Inc.

Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc.

Epic Sciences, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GUARDANT HEALTH, INC

Genomic Health, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

MDxHealth, Inc.

Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Inc.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Natera, Inc.

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

QIAGEN

RainDance Technologies, Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

TROVAGENE, INC.

Thermo Fisher Scientific



