DEPFA FUNDING IV LP (IRSH) DEPFA Funding IV LP Preferred Securities - ISIN: XS0291655727 - Notification of Non-Payment of Distributions 07-Dec-2017 / 11:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ANNOUNCEMENT TO HOLDERS For immediate release Date: 7th December 2017 DEPFA Funding IV LP Preferred Securities - ISIN: XS0291655727 - Notification of Non-Payment of Distributions. Notice is hereby given of a determination by DEPFA BANK plc, the Guarantor of the Preferred Securities issued by DEPFA Funding IV LP, that no Distribution shall be paid on the next Distribution Payment Date, scheduled for 21st December 2017, with respect to the Preferred Securities referred to above. For further information please contact: Rachel Martin (+353 1 792 2144) Rachel.martin@depfa.com Michael O'Hanlon (+353 1 7922056) Michael.Ohanlon@depfa.com ISIN: XS0291655727 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: IRSH Sequence No.: 4957 End of Announcement EQS News Service 636767 07-Dec-2017

