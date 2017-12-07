

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's industrial production increased in October, after falling in the previous month, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Thursday.



Industrial production climbed a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent in October, reversing a 5.1 percent decline in September.



Production in the chemical industry and oil refineries grew the most by 19.5 percent, followed by the electronics industry with 8.3 percent rise.



On a yearly basis, industrial production advanced 0.5 percent in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX