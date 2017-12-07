

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) released earnings for third quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings came in at RMB25.94 million, or RMB0.19 per share. This was down from RMB271.36 million, or RMB2.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 20.5% to RMB6.42 billion. This was up from RMB5.33 billion last year.



JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): RMB25.94 Mln. vs. RMB271.36 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -90.4% -EPS (Q3): RMB0.19 vs. RMB2.08 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -90.9% -Revenue (Q3): RMB6.42 Bln vs. RMB5.33 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 20.5%



