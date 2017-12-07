Global Ophthalmology Drugs Market 2017-2023: Epidemiology Patterns; Prevalence, Patient Segmentation, and Diagnostic and Treatment Usage Rates

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Ophthalmology Drugs Market to 2023 - Angiogenesis Inhibitors in wAMD Set to Retain High Market Share, While Expansive Pipeline for Glaucoma Leads the Research Landscape" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Ophthalmology is a broad therapy area that consists of almost 100 disorders associated with the eyes and visual system, including such diseases as glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME), diabetic retinopathy (DR) and dry eye syndrome (DES). Many of these disorders are progressive, and if left untreated can lead to severe visual impairment or even blindness.

The ophthalmology market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% till 2023 - with the majority of this growth expected to occur in the final four years of the forecast period. Of the five key indications within the therapy area - glaucoma, AMD, DME, DR and DES - glaucoma and AMD have the most active product pipelines.

Despite the majority of pipeline activity being centered on these five key indications, there is also significant interest in developing products for other indications such as allergic conjunctivitis and retinitis pigmentosa. In 2017, Spark Therapeutics is expected to gain FDA approval for its orphan drug Voretigene Neparvovec, which is currently under development for retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis. If approved, it would not only be the first pharmacological treatment for an inherited retinal disease, but would also be the first gene therapy for any genetic disease to be approved by the FDA.

Six of the eight most commercially successful companies in the ophthalmology therapy area are among the top 20 pharma companies, including Roche, Allergan and Novartis. However, across the forecast period ophthalmology revenue growth for these companies is anticipated to be either negative or lower than the therapy area average. This will be due in part to the fact that ophthalmology products account for only 5% of these companies' late-stage pipelines.

At the same time, a number of small and specialized ophthalmology companies are expected to enter the market, including Santen and Aerie.



Scope

The ophthalmology therapeutics market is forecast to reach $35 billion in 2023. What are the key market segments driving this growth?

The pipeline contains over 800 products. What molecule types and molecular targets are in the pipeline? What are the commercial prospects of promising late-stage products?

Despite specific drug classes such as angiogenesis inhibitors dominating the commercial landscape, there is a very high proportion of novel drug classes in the pipeline. Which drug classes account for the largest proportion of early-stage development, and how do clinical failure rates, clinical trial size and clinical trial duration differ by indication and molecular target?

Although they are dominant in the market, large biotech companies are anticipated to lose market share to specialty ophthalmology companies, which are much more active in the pipeline. Which of the leading companies will have the highest market share by 2023? Which new companies will enter the market?

What licensing and co-development deals have occurred within this therapy area since 2006?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents



2 Introduction

2.1 Therapy Area Introduction

2.1.1 Glaucoma

2.1.2 Age-Related Macular Degeneration

2.1.3 Diabetic Retinopathy

2.1.4 Diabetic Macular Edema

2.1.5 Dry Eye Syndrome

2.2 Symptoms

2.3 Diagnosis

2.4 Etiology and Pathophysiology

2.4.1 Etiology

2.4.2 Pathophysiology

2.5 Co-morbidities and Complications

2.6 Prognosis

2.6.1 Glaucoma

2.6.2 Age-Related Macular Degeneration

2.6.3 Diabetic Retinopathy and Diabetic Macular Edema

2.6.4 Dry Eye Syndrome

2.7 Epidemiology Patterns; Prevalence, Patient Segmentation, and Diagnostic and Treatment Usage Rates

2.7.1 Glaucoma

2.7.2 Age-Related Macular Degeneration

2.7.3 Diabetic Macular Edema

2.7.4 Diabetic Retinopathy

2.7.5 Dry Eye Syndrome

2.8 Treatment



3 Key Marketed Products

3.1 Overview

3.2 Lucentis (ranibizumab)

3.3 Eylea (aflibercept)

3.4 Avastin (bevacizumab)

3.5 Restasis (cyclosporine)

3.6 Alphagan (brimonidine tartrate)

3.7 Lumigan (bimatoprost)

3.8 Xalatan (latanoprost)

3.9 Conclusion



4 Pipeline Landscape Assessment

4.1 Overview

4.2 Pipeline Development Landscape

4.3 Molecular Targets in the Pipeline

4.4 Clinical Trials

4.4.1 Failure Rate

4.4.2 Clinical Trial Duration

4.4.3 Clinical Trial Size

4.4.4 Aggregate Clinical Program Size

4.4.5 Assessment of Key Pipeline Products

4.4.6 Conclusion



5 Multi-Scenario Market Forecast to 2023

5.1 Overall Market Size

5.2 Generic Penetration

5.2.1 Angiogenesis Inhibitors (VEGF/PlGF/PDGF Inhibitors)

5.2.2 Antihistamines (Histamine H1 Receptor)

5.2.3 Anti-inflammatory Agents (Glucocorticoid Receptor/IL-1 Receptor/Prostaglandin Receptor)

5.2.4 IOP Modulators (Prostaglandins, Beta Blockers and the Rho Kinase Signaling Pathway)



6 Company Analysis and Positioning

6.1 Revenue and Market Share Analysis by Company

6.1.1 Novartis - Can the Approval of Fovista and Brolucizumab Offset Revenue Lost Following Patent Expirations?

6.1.2 Regeneron - Will Regeneron be Able to Retain its Position in the Ophthalmology Market across the Forecast Period with Eylea Alone?

6.1.3 Roche - To What Extent Will Pipeline Product Approvals Offset the Patent Expiries of Lucentis and Avastin?

6.1.4 Bayer - Can Bayer Retain its Position in the Ophthalmology Market Given its Small Product Portfolio and Ophthalmology Pipeline?

6.1.5 Allergan - How Will Declining Revenue from Restasis Affect Allergan's Overall Position within the Ophthalmology Therapy Area?

6.1.6 Shire - How Will Anticipated New Approvals Perform Across the Forecast Period?

6.1.7 Mallinckrodt - Will its Small Ophthalmology Portfolio and Limited Pipeline be Sufficient to Maintain the Position of Mallinckrodt in the Market?

6.1.8 Santen - Will Santen Continue to Rely on Ophthalmology Therapy Area for the Majority of its Company Revenue?

6.1.9 Aerie - Will Aerie be Able to Successfully Enter the Market with Two New Approvals?

6.2 Company Landscape

6.3 Marketed and Pipeline Portfolio Analysis



7 Strategic Consolidations

7.1 Licensing Deals

7.1.1 Deals by Region, Year and Value

7.1.2 Deals by Stage of Development and Value

7.1.3 Deals by Molecule Type, Mechanism of Action and Value

7.1.4 Table for Licensing Deals Valued Above $100m

7.2 Co-development Deals

7.2.1 Deals by Region, Year and Value

7.2.2 Deals by Stage of Development and Value

7.2.3 Deals by Molecule Type, Mechanism of Action and Value

7.2.4 Table for Co-development Deals Valued Above $100m



8 Appendix

8.1 References

8.2 Figures of All Clinical Stage Pipeline Products

8.3 Abbreviations

8.4 Disease List

8.5 Methodology

8.5.1 Coverage

8.5.2 Secondary Research

8.5.3 Market Size and Revenue Forecasts

8.5.4 Pipeline Analysis

8.5.5 Competitive Landscape



Companies Featured



Novartis

Regeneron

Roche

Bayer

Allergan

Shire

Mallinckrodt

Santen Therapeutics

Aerie

