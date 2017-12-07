

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's foreign trade deficit increased in September from a month ago, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 725 million in September from EUR 614 million in August.



In the corresponding month last year, the shortfall was EUR 620.3 million.



Merchandise exports totaled EUR 1.2 billion in September, up from EUR 1.09 billion in the preceding month. Similarly, imports grew to EUR 1.9 billion from EUR 1.7 billion.



