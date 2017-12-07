sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,843 Euro		-0,021
-1,13 %
WKN: A142QE ISIN: CY0106002112 Ticker-Symbol: E5S1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATALAYA MINING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ATALAYA MINING PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,807
1,939
12:50
07.12.2017 | 12:45
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Atalaya Mining Plc.: Result of Equity Issue

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2017 / Atalaya Mining plc (AIM:ATYM, TSX:AYM), the European mining and development company, today announces that, further to the announcement made on 4 December regarding the placing, it has successfully placed 18,574,555 new ordinary shares ("Placing Shares") with new institutional investors and existing shareholders. The Placing Shares will be issued at a price of 167 pence per share raising gross proceeds of approximately £31 million.

The Placing Shares represent approximately 16 percent. of Atalaya's existing issued share capital. Application for admission of the Placing Shares to trading on AIM has been made and the Placing Shares are expected to commence trading on 12 December 2017 ("Admission"). Conditional approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange for the listing of the Placing Shares has been obtained and as such, shares will be listed on closing of the Placing. The Placing is expected to close and settle on 12 December 2017, subject to Admission.

The Company's enlarged issued ordinary share capital immediately following the issue of the Placing Shares will be 135,254,110 voting ordinary shares.

To view the full announcement, please click on the follow link.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6921Y_1-2017-12-7.pdf

SOURCE: Atalaya Mining plc


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE