Atalaya Mining Plc.: Result of Equity Issue

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2017 / Atalaya Mining plc (AIM:ATYM, TSX:AYM), the European mining and development company, today announces that, further to the announcement made on 4 December regarding the placing, it has successfully placed 18,574,555 new ordinary shares ("Placing Shares") with new institutional investors and existing shareholders. The Placing Shares will be issued at a price of 167 pence per share raising gross proceeds of approximately £31 million.

The Placing Shares represent approximately 16 percent. of Atalaya's existing issued share capital. Application for admission of the Placing Shares to trading on AIM has been made and the Placing Shares are expected to commence trading on 12 December 2017 ("Admission"). Conditional approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange for the listing of the Placing Shares has been obtained and as such, shares will be listed on closing of the Placing. The Placing is expected to close and settle on 12 December 2017, subject to Admission.

The Company's enlarged issued ordinary share capital immediately following the issue of the Placing Shares will be 135,254,110 voting ordinary shares.

SOURCE: Atalaya Mining plc