Asia-Pacific Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Markets 20172023: How Have the Late-stage Therapies Performed in Clinical Trials

The report "Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2023 - Launch of Premium Targeted Therapies and Increasing Prevalence to Drive the Market"

The report Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2023 - Launch of Premium Targeted Therapies and Increasing Prevalence to Drive the Market analyzes the CRC pipeline and stratify pipeline therapies by stage of development, molecule type and molecular target. Furthermore, this report helps to understand the current clinical and commercial landscape by considering disease pathogenesis, diagnosis, prognosis, and the treatment options available at each stage of diagnosis, including a clinical comparison of marketed therapies.

China has the most newly diagnosed CRC cases in Asia-Pacific (APAC). In 2011, there were 310,200 incident cases in the country and this rose to 376,300 in 2015. CRC is the most common malignancy among Chinese males, with an estimated incidence of 215,700 men and 160,600 women in 2015. Mortality in 2011 stood at 149,700, and in 2015 rose to 191,000 (Chen et al., 2016).

In Japan, the incidence and mortality of CRC have substantially increased. In 2012, the incidence of colon and rectum cancer in Japan was 87,800 and 46,800 cases respectively, and mortality was 32,200 and 15,100 cases (NCC, 2016a). CRC is a major cause of death in Japan, where it accounts for the largest number of deaths from malignant neoplasms among women, and the third largest among men (Watanabe et al., 2015). In 2016, there were an estimated 147,200 new CRC cases and 51,600 deaths in the country (NCC, 2016b).

In Australia, the five-year survival rate increased from 50% between 1984 and 1988 to 69% between 2009 and 2013. Improvement in survival from CRC may be due to earlier diagnosis and the availability of better treatment options (AGCA, 2017). The incidence of CRC is still several folds lower in India than in most developing and developed countries (Mallath, 2014). However, the country has witnessed a steady increase in numbers in line with its increasing urbanization.



Scope



The CRC Asia-Pacific market will be valued at $7.9 billion in 2023, growing from $4.7 billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 7.9%.

How will immune checkpoint inhibitors such as Keytruda and Tecentriq contribute to growth?

What effect will patent expirations of currently branded therapies have on market value?

The CRC pipeline is large and diverse, with an strong presence of mAbs and targeted therapies.

What are the common targets and mechanisms of action of pipeline therapies?

Will the pipeline address unmet needs such as the lack of targeted therapies available for BRAF-mutant CRC patients?

What implications will the increased focus on targeted therapies have on the future of CRC treatment?

Numerous late-stage pipeline therapies with a strong clinical record have the potential to enter the market over the forecast period.

How have the late-stage therapies performed in clinical trials?

How would the approval of encorafenib plus binimetinib to treat BRAF-mutant patients affect the competitive landscape, with no targeted therapy currently available to address this patient subset?

The market forecasts indicate that Japan will contribute the most to the Asia-Pacific market value due to the emergence of novel therapies.

How will the annual cost of therapy and market size vary between the five assessed Asia-Pacific markets?

markets? How could changes in risk factors such as population age, obesity and lifestyle influence the market?

Licensing deals are the most common form of strategic alliance in CRC, with total deal values ranging from under $10m to over $3 billion.

How do deal frequency and value compare between target families and molecule types?

What were the terms and conditions of key licensing deals?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents



2 Introduction

2.1 Disease Introduction

2.2 Epidemiology

2.3 Symptoms

2.4 Etiology and Pathophysiology

2.4.1 Etiology

2.4.2 Pathophysiology

2.4.3 Biomarkers/Targets of Interest

2.5 Diagnosis

2.5.1 Digital Rectal Examination

2.5.2 Fecal Occult Blood Test

2.5.3 Flexible Sigmoidoscopy

2.5.4 Colonoscopy

2.5.5 Virtual Colonoscopy

2.5.6 Double Contrast Barium Enema

2.6 Disease Stages

2.7 Prognosis

2.8 Treatment Guidelines and Options

2.8.1 Surgery and Radiation Therapy

2.8.2 Chemotherapy

2.8.3 Targeted Therapies

2.8.4 Resistance to Pharmacological Therapies

2.8.5 Treatment Algorithm



3 Marketed Products

3.1 Overview

3.2 Chemotherapies

3.2.1 Lonsurf (Trifluridine plus Tipiracil) - Taiho Pharma

3.2.2 TS-1 (Tegafur plus Gimeracil plus Oteracil) - Taiho Pharma

3.2.3 UFT (tegafur plus uracil) - Merck KGaA

3.3 Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Targeted Therapies

3.3.1 Erbitux (cetuximab) - Eli Lilly/Merck KGaA

3.3.2 Vectibix (panitumumab) - Amgen/Takeda

3.4 Anti-angiogenesis Therapies

3.4.1 Avastin (bevacizumab) - Roche

3.4.2 Cyramza (ramucirumab) - Eli Lilly

3.4.3 Zaltrap (Ziv-Aflibercept) - Sanofi/Regeneron

3.5 Kinase Inhibitors

3.5.1 Stivarga (regorafenib) - Bayer/Onyx

3.6 Comparative Efficacy and Safety of Marketed Products



4 Pipeline Analysis

4.1 Overview

4.2 Pipeline by Stage of Development, Molecule Type, Route of Administration and Program Type

4.3 Pipeline by Molecular Target

4.4 Promising Pipeline Candidates

4.4.1 Keytruda (pembrolizumab) - Merck & Co.

4.4.2 Tecentriq plus Cotellic (Atezolizumab plus cobimetinib) - Roche

4.4.3 Napabucasin (BBI-608) - Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

4.4.4 Encorafenib plus binimetinib (LGX-818/MEK-162) - Array BioPharma

4.4.5 Masitinib - AB Science

4.4.6 Fruquintinib (HMPL-013) - Hutchison MediPharma

4.4.7 Famitinib (SHR-1020) - Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

4.4.8 Anlotinib (AL-3818) - Jiangsu Chia-Tai Tianqing

4.4.9 Donafenib (CM-4307) - Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals

4.5 Comparative Efficacy and Safety of Pipeline Products

4.6 Product Competitiveness Framework



5 Clinical Trial Analysis

5.1 Failure Rate

5.1.1 Overall Failure Rate

5.1.2 Failure Rate by Phase and Molecule Type

5.1.3 Failure Rate by Phase and Molecular Target

5.2 Clinical Trial Size

5.2.1 Patient Enrollment per Product by Molecule Type and Stage of Development

5.2.2 Patient Enrollment per Product by Molecular Target and Stage of Development

5.2.3 Patient Enrollment per Trial by Molecule Type and Stage of Development

5.2.4 Patient Enrollment per Trial by Molecular Target and Stage of Development

5.3 Clinical Trial Duration

5.3.1 Trial Duration by Molecule Type and Stage of Development

5.3.2 Trial Duration by Molecular Target and Stage of Development

5.4 Summary of Clinical Trial Metrics



6 Multi-scenario Forecast

6.1 Overview

6.2 Asia-Pacific Market

6.3 India

6.3.1 Treatment Usage Patterns

6.3.2 Annual Cost of Therapy

6.3.3 Market Size

6.4 China

6.4.1 Treatment Usage Patterns

6.4.2 Annual Cost of Therapy

6.4.3 Market Size

6.5 Australia

6.5.1 Treatment Usage Patterns

6.5.2 Annual Cost of Therapy

6.5.3 Market Size

6.6 South Korea

6.6.1 Treatment Usage Patterns

6.6.2 Annual Cost of Therapy

6.6.3 Market Size

6.7 Japan

6.7.1 Treatment Usage Patterns

6.7.2 Annual Cost of Therapy

6.7.3 Market Size



7 Drivers and Barriers

7.1 Drivers

7.1.1 Increasing Elderly Population and Incidence of CRC

7.1.2 Increasing Screening Programs and Approval of New Screening Tests for CRC to Drive Early Diagnosis Rate

7.1.3 Increase in Mutation Testing to Drive Market Growth

7.1.4 Availability of Novel First-, Second- and third-Line Therapy Options in Pipeline

7.1.5 Diversified Healthcare Reform to Boost Market Growth

7.1.6 Diversified Health Insurance System to Help Nurture Growth

7.2 Barriers

7.2.1 Patent Expiration of Branded Therapies to Affect CRC Market Growth

7.2.2 High Prices of Therapeutics to Slow Down Market Growth

7.2.3 Limited Incorporation of Immunotherapies in the CRC Treatment Algorithm

7.2.4 Lack of Development of Neoadjuvant and Adjuvant Pipeline Products

7.2.5 Lack of Reimbursement and Penetration of Generic Drugs to Hinder Market Growth in China and India

7.2.6 Drug Pricing Reforms



8 Deals and Strategic Consolidations

8.1 Licensing Deals

8.1.1 Deals by Region and Value

8.1.2 Number of Disclosed and Undisclosed Deals by Year, Aggregate Deal Value

8.1.3 Deal Value by Stage of Development, Molecule Type, and Molecular Target

8.1.4 Key Licensing Deals

8.2 Co-development Deals

8.2.1 Deals by Region and Value

8.2.2 Number of Disclosed and Undisclosed Deals by Year, Aggregate Deal Value

8.2.3 Deal Value by Stage of Development, Molecule Type, and Molecular Target

8.2.4 Key Co-development Deals



9 Appendix



