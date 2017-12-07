Orange CEO Interview - Investor Day 2017 (Video)

PARIS, December 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Orange, France's largest telecoms operator and one of the leaders in Europe, held its Investor Day. Stéphane Richard, Chairman and CEO of Orange, comments on the group's performance and investment objectives.

Watch video interview and read transcript:

https://www.eurobusinessmedia.com/video/orange-investor-day-2017/?utm_source=ceo-direct&utm_medium=wire

Topics covered in the interview include:

-Group'sperformance

-Competition

-CAPEX

-Outlook

-Valuecreation

