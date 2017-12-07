STK Delays Public Sale to Coincide with Public Beta Testing

GIBRALTAR, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

STK is delaying its Token Generation Event to coincide with STACK's public beta launch in January, 2018. The public token sale will run from January 31 to February 14, 2018. The STK presale is currently running and will end as scheduled on December 10, 2017 at 16:59 UTC.

STK is the first mass market instant cryptocurrency payment solution, providing access to more than 33 million merchants around the world.

"There is a growing demand for improved liquidity of cryptocurrency," said Miro Pavletic, Director of STK. "Having a beta product in the market during our token sale will provide the first public proof-of-concept in the cryptocurrency payments space and solidify our position as the premiere mass market solution for instant crypto payments at point of sale."

STK is also reducing its hard cap to $17MM USD, projecting early traction to support funding for future deliverables.

"Based on the response from our community and investment network, we're anticipating fast growth in our initial markets," said Pavletic. "This will allow us to replace a higher hard cap with early revenue, fuelling international expansion and supporting a larger user base."

The STK token supply will remain the same at 500,000,000, of which 55% will be available for sale for a total public supply of 275,000,000. The token price has been updated to $0.10 USD. Token distribution will be based on the conversion rates from Ether to USD 24 hours before the close of the public sale or when the sale hard cap is reached, whichever comes first.

About STK Global Payments

STK Global Payments is the cryptocurrency technology solution which enables real-time cryptocurrency payments at points of sale, and the issuer of the STK token. The STK token was designed to provide a method that can allow cryptocurrency to be used instantly at retail for seamless integration into everyday transactions and financial services. The STK token will be implemented on the public Ethereum blockchain as an ERC20 token. The STK token is part of a global solution to facilitate borderless transactions through a smart contract which facilitates a real-time exchange of cryptocurrency into fiat at the POS.

