

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - GE Power said Thursday that it plans to reduce its global headcount by about 12,000 positions, affecting both professional and production employees.



The plans announced are driven by challenges in the power market worldwide. Traditional power markets including gas and coal have softened. Volumes are down significantly in products and services driven by overcapacity, lower utilization, fewer outages, an increase in steam plant retirements, and overall growth in renewables.



'This decision was painful but necessary for GE Power to respond to the disruption in the power market, which is driving significantly lower volumes in products and services. Power will remain a work in progress in 2018. We expect market challenges to continue, but this plan will position us for 2019 and beyond,' said Russell Stokes, president and CEO, GE Power.



The company said the headcount reductions, combined with actions taken previously in 2017, will position GE Power to reach its announced target of $1 billion in structural cost reductions in 2018.



The company noted that the announcement aligns with its effort to reduce overall structural costs by $3.5 billion in 2017 and 2018.



