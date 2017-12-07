

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital has evoked worldwide condemnation, including from its allies. In an anticipated White House announcement Wednesday, Trump said the U.S. Embassy will move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.



Trump said previous presidents failed to implement their major campaign promise of officially recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. 'Today, I am delivering.'



The world heard only one voice in support, that of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who hailed it as 'a historic day'.



The United Nations Security Council has convened an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the situation that has arisen from Trump's far reaching decision. At least eight of the 15 UNSC members, including Britain and France, called for an emergency session.



UN Secretary-General António Guterres has spoken out against any unilateral measures that would jeopardize the prospect of peace for Israelis and Palestinians.



Immediate reactions from the Middle East has triggered concerns that the move will ignite violence in the region. Iran and Gaza militant group Hamas have called for a new 'intifada', or uprising.



Three days of 'rage' in protest against the United States reversing its decades-old policy on the holy city has already started in Palestinian territories. Saudi Arabia, America's strongest ally in the Muslim world, called it 'unjustified and irresponsible', while France and the UK said they did not support the decision.



British Prime Minister Theresa May said it is unhelpful in terms of prospects for peace in the region. 'The British Embassy to Israel is based in Tel Aviv and we have no plans to move it.'



The European Union's chief diplomat voiced 'serious concern' over the decision.



