R.J. O'Brien Wins 2017 FOW International Award for Best Non-Bank FCM

CHICAGOand LONDON, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Chicago-based R.J. O'Brien & Associates (RJO), the oldest and largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, has won the 2017 FOW International Award for Best Non-Bank Futures Commission Merchant (FCM) of the Year - earning the honor for the second consecutive year. FOW, part of the Global Investor Group, presented the award at a dinner ceremony last night in London, following the FOW Derivatives World London: The Debates conference.

The FOW International Awards celebrate those who have provided exceptional service and/or innovation to their clients and the industry.

Will Mitting, Managing Director, Global Investor Group, said: "RJO has continued to invest in its services and innovate with new launches to meet the ever-increasing demands of the global market. Judges agreed that the firm continued to lead the pack in the non-bank FCM market."

Gerald Corcoran, RJO Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are humbled to win this award two years in a row. We've worked diligently over the past several years to become a truly global entity, strengthening our capabilities in Europe and Asia while continuing to build on our unique culture, commitment to client service and expertise in the middle market. As a result, despite challenging market conditions, we are experiencing a near-record year in terms of key performance metrics."

RJO's London-based UK affiliate won the magazine's prestigious Editor's Choice Award at the 2015 FOW International Awards, based on factors including growth prospects, company achievements and successful collaborations and acquisitions.

Created in April 2017, the Global Investor Group incorporates the Global Investor, FOW and ISF brands and offers news, data and in-depth analysis across derivatives, securities finance, custody and fund services and asset management.

About R.J. O'Brien

Founded in 1914, R.J. O'Brien & Associates is the largest independent futures brokerage firm in the United States, serving institutional, commercial and individual clients globally, in addition to a network of 400 introducing brokers (IBs). Clearing more than 80,000 client accounts, RJO services the industry's most expansive global network of IBs, a vast array of middle market firms and many of the world's largest financial, industrial and agricultural institutions. The firm offers state-of-the-art electronic trading and 24-hour trade execution on every major futures exchange worldwide.

The firm's UK affiliate, R.J. O'Brien Limited (RJO Limited), offers clearing and execution-only services, risk management and direct market access to exchange-listed financial and commodity derivatives worldwide, as well as proximity and colocation services. RJO Limited provides anonymous electronic and voice access to markets across multiple asset classes, including futures and options, equity contracts for difference (CFDs), over-the-counter cleared commodities and foreign exchange (FX).

