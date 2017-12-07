VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/17 -- Africa Energy Corp. (TSX VENTURE: AFE) ("Africa Energy" or the "Company") announces that the Company's Chairman, Ashley Heppenstall, and the Chief Executive Officer, Garrett Soden, will be presenting to investors and shareholders at a town hall meeting in Stockholm, Sweden on Wednesday, December 13, 2017, at 18:30 Central European Time (CET).

The town hall meeting will be held at Naringslivets Hus on Storgatan 19 in Stockholm (lokal Wallenbergaren). Investors and shareholders may confirm their attendance by contacting Katarina Vorontsov at kvorontsov@rive6.ch or +46 8 545 015 50 by Tuesday, December 12, 2017.

About Africa Energy Corp.

Africa Energy Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under ticker symbol "AFE". The Company is part of the Lundin Group of Companies and is actively building an exploration and production portfolio across Africa.

Contacts:

Garrett Soden

President and CEO

+27 21 003 5500



Sophia Shane

Investor Relations

+1 (604) 689-7842

info@africaenergycorp.com

www.africaenergycorp.com



