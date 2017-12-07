Overall, 42 bids were submitted to Lebanon's Center for Energy Conservation (LCEC) for 180 MW of tendered PV capacity. The LCEC will now start the evaluation process in two weeks.

The 180 MW solar tender, issued by Lebanon's Center for Energy Conservation (LCEC) in May is moving forward, having entered the bid evaluation phase.

In a statement to pv magazine, LCEC chairman Pierre Khoury said the evaluation of the 42 submitted bids will commence in two weeks, and that the selection process will be held at ...

