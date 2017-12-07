Veeva delivers the right data and insights for UK pharmaceutical company to drive tailored interactions with customers

Veeva Systems today announced that Syner-Med (PP) Ltd., a fast-growing U.K. pharmaceutical company, is using Veeva OpenData and Veeva CRM to empower field teams with accurate customer data and drive smarter engagement with customers. Veeva OpenData and Veeva CRM are part of Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of applications that Syner-Med is adopting to establish a foundation for their commercial operations as the company launches more new products over the next two years.

"Veeva delivers quality customer data, right in CRM, to improve our sales execution and create more valued interactions with our customers," said Dipak Bhatti, managing director of Syner-Med. "We now have the foundation in place for a consistent commercial approach and to support our future growth."

Syner-Med's previous data sources limited their ability to track customer activities and placed a heavy administrative burden on field reps to maintain accurate customer data. Data change requests could often take weeks, so sales and marketing teams worked from outdated information and had a fragmented view of customer engagement across the company.

Veeva brings together complete customer data and multichannel engagement to help Syner-Med achieve greater commercial effectiveness. Veeva OpenData keeps data current using a combination of data science and Veeva data stewards that can make change requests within two hours versus the industry average of 10 days or more. As a result, field teams have an accurate view of their customers in Veeva CRM to deliver smarter, more informed interactions.

"Quality customer data is key to successful commercial execution and increased sales and marketing efficiency," said Rebecca Silver, global vice president of Veeva OpenData. "With accurate data in Veeva CRM, Syner-Med field and medical teams can drive more value-based conversations with their customers."

Veeva OpenData delivers access to approximately 16 million healthcare professionals (HCPs) and their healthcare organizations (HCOs) spanning 42 countries. Veeva OpenData can help customers achieve greater commercial success and improve sales execution and customer engagement.

Looking ahead, Syner-Med plans to adopt additional Veeva Commercial Cloud applications, including Veeva Vault PromoMats to combine creation, review, and distribution of commercial content with digital asset management; Veeva Align to perform fast, accurate territory alignments; Veeva CRM Approved Email and Veeva CRM Engage to extend reach through digital channels such as email, online meetings, and virtual events; and Veeva CLM to tailor calls and make sales materials easy to access and share.

Veeva Commercial Cloud is the life sciences industry's trusted foundation for intelligent customer engagement. To learn more about how Veeva Commercial Cloud is helping life sciences companies place their customers at the center of their commercial strategies, visit veeva.com/CommercialCloud.

