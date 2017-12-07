REDDE PLC - SAYE share exercises and transfer of Treasury shares

• News Release •

Issue Date: 07 December 2017

Redde plc

("Company')

SAYE share exercises and transfer of shares held in Treasury

The Company announces that it has transferred a total of 7,453 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares') fully paid in the Company from its treasury account, in order to satisfy options exercised by staff under the Company's All-Employee 2014 Save As You Earn share option scheme for an exercise price of 48.3 pence per share.

Following the exercise of share options the Company no longer holds any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The Company's issued ordinary share capital consists of 303,982,031 Ordinary Shares and this figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries Redde plc Tel: 01225 321134 Martin Ward - Chief Executive Officer Stephen Oakley - Chief Financial Officer Cenkos Securities plc (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker) Tel: 0207 397 8900 Elizabeth Bowman N+1 Singer Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker) Tel: 0207 496 3000 Mark Taylor Square1 Consulting Tel: 0207 929 5599 David Bick

Notes for Editors:

About Redde plc:

Founded in 1992 and working predominantly with insurance companies, insurance brokers, prestige motor dealerships, and large national fleet owners the Group provides a range of accident management, incident management and legal services.

The Group is one of the market leaders in its fields of business; it delivers accident management solutions to motorists ensuring that they remain mobile until their own vehicles are repaired or until they are put in a position to obtain a replacement and it provides legal services ensuring that they are properly compensated for their injuries and losses. Legal services also include wills and probate, family law and employment law advice.

The name Redde is associated, in Latin, with the concept of restoration.