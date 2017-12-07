

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ciena Corp. (CIEN) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $48.5 million, or $0.32 per share. This was up from $48.1 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $744.4 million. This was up from $716.2 million last year.



Ciena Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $48.5 Mln. vs. $48.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 0.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.32 vs. $0.30 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.7% -Revenue (Q4): $744.4 Mln vs. $716.2 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.9%



